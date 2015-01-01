पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:बंद घर से लाखों के जेवरात और नकदी उड़ा ले गए चोर

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पूजा के लिए गया था परिवार, मौका देख घुस आए चोर

तीन लाख की संपत्ति पर चोरों ने हाथ किया साफ
डेल्हा थाना के कल्याणपुर-गजाधर रोड में बीती रात्रि को अपराधियों ने बंद घर को निशाना बनाया। यहां से करीब तीन लाख से भी अधिक की संपत्ति समेट कर अपराधी फरार हो गए। घर के लोग छठ पूजा में शामिल होने को गए थे। इसी बीच मौका देख घटना को अंजाम दे दिया गया। इस मामले को लेकर पीड़ित परिवार ने डेल्हा थाना में लिखित शिकायत की है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। वैसे पुलिस का कहना है कि जांच की जा रही है, किन्तु यह संदेहास्पद प्रतीत हो रहा है। वैसे शिकायत के आधार पर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। नकदी और जेवरात की चोरी कर लिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है।
दो लाख नकदी और डेढ़ लाख के जेवरात की चोरी
घर की गृहिणी उषा देवी ने बताया कि वह सपरिवार शुक्रवार की शाम को छठ पूजा में शामिल होने के लिए गोतनी के घर में गई थी। इसके बीच घर सूना था। शनिवार की सुबह में उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए गोतनी के घर से अपने घर में तैयार होने को आए थे। उस समय अहले सुबह के चार बज रहे थे। घर में आने पर बाहर का दरवाजा तो लगा हुआ मिला, किन्तु अंदर के सभी कमरों के ताले टूटे हुए थे। इसके बाद परिवार के लोगों का माथा ठनका और चोरी की घटना का पता चला। अलमीरा और बक्से को पूरी तरह से खंगाल दिया गया था। इधर,पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुच गई है। वहीं स्थानीय लोगों ने इलाके में पुलिस गश्ती बढ़ाने की मांग की है।

बेटी की होनी थी शादी सारे सामान ले गए चोर
उषा देवी ने बताया कि बक्से में रखे दो लाख रुपए नकदी और एक से डेढ़ लाख रुपए की कीमत के जेवरात की चोरी कर ली गई। नकदी और जेवरात बेटी की शादी के लिए बनाए थे। बेटी सोनी कुमारी की शादी कोरोना के को लेकर हालिया महीनों में रुकी हुई थी। जमीन बेचने के बाद नकदी और जेवरात जमा कर घर में रखा गया था, जिसकी चोरी चोरों ने कर ली।

मामला संदेहास्पद प्रतीत हो रहा, पुलिस कर रही है जांच
कल्याणपुर-गजाधर रोड में चोरी की घटना का मामला सामने आया है। प्रारंभिक जांच में मामला संदेहास्पद प्रतीत हो रहा है। मुहल्ले के लोगों से भी चोरी की घटना के संदर्भ में जानकारी ली गई है। वैसे पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर इसकी जांच कर रही है। बबन बैठा, थानाध्यक्ष डेल्हा

