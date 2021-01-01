पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा:गणित की परीक्षा से तीन परीक्षार्थी हुए निष्कासित

गया5 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों पालियों से 906 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को कदाचार के आरोप में तीन परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित कर दिया गया। जबकि दोनों पाली से 908 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में गणित विषय की परीक्षा में 26 हजार 615 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था जिसमें 300 अनुपस्थित रहे।

इस दौरान गया कॉलेज से एक और बुद्धा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी कॉलेज से दो परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया। दूसरी सीटिंग में भूगोल व वोकेशनल की परीक्षा से 606 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। बुद्धा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी कॉलेज में तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट ने दो परीक्षार्थियों को रंगेहाथ कदाचार करते पकड़ा और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस दोनों को हिरासत में लेकर बोधगया थाने पहुंची।

दोनों परीक्षार्थियों में एक की पहचान डोभी थाना क्षेत्र के अकौनी गांव का रहने वाले विक्की कुमार व दूसरा औरंगाबाद जिले के कसमा थाना क्षेत्र के साहू करमा गांव का रहने वाला मनदीप कुमार के रूप में हुई है। बोधगया थानाध्यक्ष इंस्पेक्टर मितेश कुमार ने बताया कि केंद्राधीक्षक के आवेदन पर कदाचार करते पकड़े गए दोनों परीक्षार्थियों से जुर्माना वसूल कर उन्हें छोड़ दिया गया है।

