खुलासा:अपार्टमेंट के गार्ड की हत्या में शामिल रहे तीन अपराधी दबोचे गए

गया37 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बीते 24 जनवरी को अपराधियों ने वारदात को दिया था अंजाम
  • एसएसपी ने पीसी कर दी जानकारी, अनुसंधान में रही टीम होगी पुरस्कृत

अपराधी कितना भी शातिर क्यों न हो, कोई न कोई सबूत छोड़ ही देता है। मगध मेडिकल थाना के दुबहल मे अपार्टमेंट के निजी गार्ड धनंजय उर्फ भोला सिंह की हत्या के मामले में कुछ ऐसा ही तथ्य सामने आया है। हत्या के इस मामले को अपराधियों ने बड़े ही शातिराना तरीके से अंजाम दिया था। खुद ही हत्या की घटना की और फिर सड़क को जाम करने में भी आगे रहे।

पुलिस के समक्ष इस कांड को सुलझाने की बड़ी चुनौती थी। अपराधियों ने घटनास्थल पर कोई सबूत नहीं छोड़ा था। घटना के बाद एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार ने इस हत्याकांड के खुलासे के लिए विशेष टीम का गठन किया था। सिटी एसपी राकेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया था, जिसमें टेक्निकल सेल की टीम के अलावे विधि व्यवस्था डीएसपी संजीत कुमार प्रभात और मेडिकल थानाध्यक्ष जितेन्द्र शर्मा को शामिल किया गया था।
चिड़चिड़ी के पौधे लाश और कुछ लोगों के कपड़े पर थे
24 जनवरी की देर संध्या को अंजाम दी गई हत्या की इस घटना का पुलिस की विशेष टीम ने अनुसंधान शुरू किया तो उसके पास अपराधियों के संदर्भ में कोई सबूत नहीं थे। किसने घटना की, यह भी पता लगाना काफी मुश्किल हो रहा था। इसी बीच पुलिस को इनपुट मिला कि मृतक भोला सिंह की डेडबॉडी पर चिड़चिड़ी के पौधे दिखे थे और उसी तरह के पौधे कुछ और लोगों के कपड़े पर दिखे हैं।

भले ही यह बात सामान्य थी, चूंकि मामला ग्रामीण परिवेश वाले इलाके से जुड़ा था। किन्तु पुलिस ने इस शक को ही अनुसंधान का ढाल बना लिया। पुलिस ने इस शक के आधार पर तफ्तीश बढ़ाई तो अपराधियों के सुराग मिलने शुरू हो गए। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अपराधियों को दबोचने के लिए ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी शुरू की और तीन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

शराब पीकर निकला तो पीछे से घात लगाकर की हत्या
एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार ने प्रेस वार्ता के दौरान बताया कि गिरफ्तार अपराधियों में अरविन्द सिंह, संजीत सिंह उर्फ मुग्गु सिंह एवं शशिरंजन कुमार सिंह उर्फ बिटटु शामिल है। तीनों दुबहल के ही रहने वाले हैं। इन्होंने घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार की है। इनकी निशानदेही पर एक मोबाइल और एक पैर के चप्पल की बरामदगी की गई है। इधर, गिरफ्त में आए तीनों अपराधियों के अनुसार घटना में उनके अलावे हरेन्द्र सिंह उर्फ बुटटा सिंह एवं जितेन्द्र चौधरी भी शामिल थे। कहा है कि शांति नगर में धर्मवीर चौधरी के यहां हरेन्द्र, संजीत, शशिरंजन और जितेन्द्र ने शराब पी थी।

पांच लाख की दी थी सुपारी, मुख्य साजिशकर्ता था अरविन्द सिंह
वारदात को अंजाम देने के कारण सामने आ गए हैं। बताया गया है, कि दुबहल के अरविन्द सिंह का चचेरी बहन के साथ जमीन को लेकर विवाद था। उस जमीन को डीपीएस स्कूल के मालिक को चचेरी बहन ने रजिस्ट्री कर दिया था, जिसका केस न्यायालय में चल रहा है। इसमें धनंजय उर्फ भोला मुख्य गवाही था। वह तब डीपीएस स्कूल का बस चलाता था।

वहीं दूसरा पहलू यह सामने आया है, कि वर्ष 2017 में शशिरंजन उर्फ बिटटू सिंह के दो भतीजे की मौत आशियाना गार्डेन के गड्ढे में डूबने से हो गई थी। शशिरंजन आशियाना गार्डेन के मालिक से मुआवजा लेना चाह रहा था, लेकिन भोला सिंह जो उस समय वहां गार्ड का काम करता था, उसने आशियाना गार्डेन के मालिक की तरफ से खड़ा होकर हर्जाना नहीं लेने दिया। इन्हीं दोनों कारणों को लेकर अरविन्द सिंह ने 5 लाख रुपए में भोला सिंह को मारने के लिए चार अन्य अपराधियों को सुपारी दी थी।

मेडिकल थाना अंतर्गत दुबहल में अपार्टमेंट के निजी गार्ड धनंजय सिंह उर्फ भोला सिंह की हत्या बीते दिन कर दी गई थी। इस हत्या मामले का पुलिस ने पूरे तौर पर खुलासा कर लिया है। कांड में संलिप्त रहे तीन अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की गई है। शेष को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी जारी है। हत्या करने के बाद संलिप्त अपराधी ही सड़क जाम कर गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने तमाम बिंदुओं पर जांच कर सफल उद्भेदन किया है। गठित पुलिस की टीम पुरस्कृत होगी। -आदित्य कुमार, एसएसपी गया।

