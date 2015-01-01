पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:36 केन्द्रों पर आज होगी वनरक्षी की चयन परीक्षा

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • 12,117 परिक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल, प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद (सिपाही भर्ती) बिहार पटना द्वारा 16 दिसंबर को पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन बिहार सरकार में वनरक्षी पद पर चयन हेतु प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का आयोजन होना है। परीक्षा को स्वच्छ, कदाचार मुक्त एवं शांतिपूर्ण सुरक्षित वातावरण में संचालन हेतु प्रतिनियुक्त पदाधिकारी एवं दंडाधिकारी को स्थानीय संग्रहालय सभा कक्ष में ब्रीफिंग कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए। वनरक्षी परीक्षा को दो पाली में प्रथम पाली 10:00 बजे से 12:00 बजे तक तथा द्वितीय पाली अपराह्न 2:00 से 4:00 तक आयोजित की जाएगी। इस परीक्षा हेतु कुल 36 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जिनमें 12117 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। प्रत्येक परीक्षा केंद्र के लिए एक स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी सह प्रेक्षक आब्जर्वर तथा पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। ब्रीफिंग में केंद्राधीक्षक को निर्देश दिया गया कि वे सफलतापूर्वक कदाचार रहित वातावरण में परीक्षा आयोजित कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

15 जोनल दंडाधिकारी व अन्य की प्रतिनियुक्ति
15 जोनल (गश्ती दल) दंडाधिकारी सह समन्वय प्रेक्षक एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी तथा पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। उड़नदस्ता दल दंडाधिकारी के रूप में उप विकास आयुक्त सुमन कुमार, अपर समाहर्ता विभागीय जांच संतोष कुमार श्रीवास्तव, जिला भू अर्जन पदाधिकारी राम निरंजन चौधरी, जिला पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार व अन्य को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।

जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया
वनरक्षी परीक्षा के सफल संचालन हेतु जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष की स्थापना की गई है, ज़िला नियंत्रण कक्ष में वरीय उप समाहर्ता दुर्गेश नंदिनी को वरीय पदाधिकारी के रूप में प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य पदाधिकारी को भी जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है। जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष का दूरभाष संख्या 0631- 2222253 है।

