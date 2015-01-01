पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना की कवायद:आज शहर में बदला रहेगा ट्रैफिक रूट, सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सख्त

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रहेगी, सुरक्षाबलों ने निकाला फ्लैग मार्च, अफसरों ने लिया मतगणना केंद्रोें का जायजा

जिले के दस विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की मंगलवार को होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। अर्द्धसैनिक बल-जिला पुलिस व अन्य बलों की तैनाती रहेगी। असामाजिक तत्वों से सख्ती से निपटने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। इसे लेकर गया शहर में सोमवार की संध्या को फ्लैग मार्च निकाला गया। फ्लैग मार्च में सिटी एसपी राकेश कुमार, सिटी डीएसपी राजकुमार साह, कोतवाली थानाध्यक्ष रामाकांत तिवारी समेत शहर के कई थानों के थानाध्यक्ष शामिल थे। यह फ्लैग मार्च शहर के विभिन्न रास्तों से गुजरा।

इससे असामाजिक तत्वों को यह संदेश दिया गया कि किसी भी तरह की अशांति फैलाने वाले तत्वों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक तैयारी की गई है। इधर, मतगणना के दिन सुरक्षा व शांति व्यवस्था कायम रखने को लेकर यातायात के रूटों में भी परिवर्तन किया गया है। डीएसपी यातायात द्वारा प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी कर इस संदर्भ में जानकारी दी गई है।

मतगणना स्थल गया कॉलेज के संदर्भ में

  • बेलागंज विधानसभा से आने वाले कार्यकर्ता रामशिला मोड़, बागेश्वरी गुमटी, स्टेशन, चौक, काशीनाथ मोड़ होते हुए पुल5स लाइन मोड़ आएगें। वहां से बाएं मुड़कर खेल परिसर में गाड़ी पार्क करेंगे और फिर गया कॉलेज को आएगें।
  • गुरूआ विधानसभा से आने वाले कार्यकर्ता सिकरिया मोड़ होते हुए गया आएगें। गाड़ी खेल परिसर में पार्क किया जाएगा।
  • टिकारी विधानसभा से आने वाले कार्यकर्ता डेल्हा पुल, मिर्जा गालिब कॉलेज, गेवालबिगहा होते हुए गया कॉलेज को आएगें। खेल परिसर में गाड़ी पार्क किया जाएगा।
  • वजीरगंज विधानसभा से आने वाले कार्यकर्ता सिक्स लेन पुल, किरानी घाट, डीएम गोलम्बर, काशीनाथ मोड़, गेवालबिगहा होते हुए गया कॉलेज आएगें। खेल परिसर में वाहन पार्किंग होगा।
  • गया विधानसभा से आने वाले कार्यकर्ता स्टेशन, काशीनाथ मोड़, गेवालबिगहा होते हुए गया कॉलेज आएगें। गाड़ी खेल परिसर में पार्क होगा।

मतगणनना स्थल एएन कॉलेज गया के संदर्भ में

  • शहर में किसी भी बड़े वाहन का प्रवेश वर्जित होगा
  • डोभी की ओर से आने वाले वाहन मगध विवि थाना एवं थाना क्षेत्र में पार्क होगें।
  • चेरकी से आने वाले वाहन चेरकी थाना में पार्क होगें।
  • इसी तरह से बेलागंज, वजीरगंज, बुनियादगंज की आने वाले वाहन इसी थाना क्षेत्र में पार्क होगें।
