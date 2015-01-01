पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया पर सीएम की पैनी निगाह:कार्य में लापरवाही पर कनीय के साथ साथ वरीय पर भी होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में शराबबंदी को ले जीरो टॉलरेंस अनुपालन का दिया निर्देश

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने विधि व्यवस्था, शराबबंदी, भूमि विवाद आदि से जुड़े मसलों को लेकर वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से मगध प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त-आईजी और गया के डीएम-एसपी को निर्देशित किया है। इस दौरान सीएम ने कहा कि जो आंकलन सामने आया है, उसमें 60 फीसदी से ज्यादा झगड़ों का कारण भूमि विवाद है।

ऐसे में जमीन से संबंधित आपसी विवाद को खत्म करने के लिए महीने में एक बार डीएम-एसपी, 15 दिनों में एक बार एसडीओ-एसडीपीओ तथा सप्ताह में एक दिन सीओ-थानाध्यक्ष निश्चित रूप से बैठक करेगें। शनिवार को चौकीदार परेड में वह गांव से जुड़े समस्याओं की जानकारी देगा, जिसका सीओ-एसएचओ समाधान करेगें। थानों में रात्रि गश्ती नियमित रूप से होनी चाहिए।
क्राइम कंट्रोल के लिए मजबूती से करें काम, सीओ-थानाध्यक्ष की होगी जिम्मेदारी
सीएम नीतीश ने कहा कि क्राइम कंट्रोल के लिए पूरी मजबूती के साथ काम करें। अपराध नियंत्रण, कानून व्यवस्था के सख्त होने से राज्य में हो रहे विकास कार्यों का वास्तविक लाभ लोगों को मिलेगा। सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि शराबबंदी का सख्ती से पालन कराएं और धंधेबाजों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करें। राज्य के बाहर के जो लोग इस कारोबार में लिप्त हैं।

उन्हें भी चिन्हित कर जांच के दायरे में लाएं और उन पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करें। स्पीडी ट्रायल में तेजी लाकर सजा की दर को और बढ़ाएं। लोक शिकायत निवारण कानून को लेकर जिलाधिकारी सजग रहें, और इसका लाभ लोगों को मिले, यह सुनिश्चित करें। ओवरलोडिंग एंड ट्रैफिक जाम को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाएं।
बॉर्डर पर रखें विशेष निगरानी: गया जिले के समीक्षा के दौरान बताया गया कि गया जिला अन्य राज्यों की सीमा से जुड़ा हुआ है, जिसमें मुख्य रूप से झारखंड बॉर्डर काफी नजदीक है। शराब की आवाजाही को ध्यान में रखते हुए संबंधित बॉर्डर पर विशेष निगरानी रखे तथा शराब जांच अभियान चलाते रहे। शराब की खेप, आवाजाही, शराब जब्ती इत्यादि मामलों में जीरो टॉलरेंस का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित करें। कहीं से अगर शराब से संबंधित कोई सूचना मिलती है तो अविलंब अद्यतन कार्रवाई किया जाए।

शराब के व्यवसाय में लिप्त सप्लायर और बिचौलिए पर कठोर कार्रवाई करें
मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिया कि शराब के व्यवसाय में जुड़े सप्लायर एवं मिडिलमैन को चिन्हित करते हुए उनके खिलाफ कठोर कारवाई करें। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में आयुक्त मगध प्रमंडल असंगबा चुबा आओ, पुलिस महानिरीक्षक मगध प्रक्षेत्र राकेश राठी, जिला पदाधिकारी गया अभिषेक सिंह, नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक राकेश कुमार, उप विकास आयुक्त सुमन कुमार एवं अपर समाहर्ता मनोज कुमार उपस्थित थे।
लापरवाही पर नीचे के साथ ऊपर के अधिकारी भी नपेंगे
विधि व्यवस्था से संबंधित अगर कोई लापरवाही सामने आती है तो थाना स्तर के पदाधिकारी के साथ साथ ऊपर स्तर के पदाधिकारी पर भी कार्रवाई किया जाएगा। समीक्षा के दौरान मुख्य सचिव, बिहार तथा डीजीपी बिहार द्वारा टिकारी अनुमंडल अंतर्गत कोच थाना क्षेत्र में हुए एक कांड के उद्भेदन के संबंध में जानकारी प्राप्त की गई एवं अतिशीघ्र चार्जशीट दायर करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

