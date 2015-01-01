पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेवल मार्ट हुआ संपन्न:कोविड-19 संक्रमण काल के बाद टूरिज्म सेक्टर में आएगी तेजी

गया4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एबीटीओ का तीसरा इंटरनेशनल कांफ्रेंस और इंटरनेशनल बुद्धिस्ट

कोरोना के संक्रमण काल के बाद टूरिज्म रिवाइव करेगा, उसमें तेजी आएगी। पर्यटन मंत्रालय के सहायक महानिदेशक नीरज शरण ने एसोसिएशन ऑफ बुद्धिस्ट टूर ऑपरेटर (एबीटीओ) के तीसरे इंटरनेशनल कांफ्रेंस और इंटरनेशनल बुद्धिस्ट ट्रेवल मार्ट के समापन सत्र के दौरान उक्त बातें कही। इसके पहले तीसरे दिन की शुरूआत प्रातः छह बजे से भगवान बुद्ध की साधना स्थली प्राकबोधि पहाड़ी से सुजाता स्तूप होते महाबोधि मंदिर तक हेरिटेज वाक किया गया। इसमें सभी सदस्यों ने हिस्सा लिया और रास्ते में हृदय योजना के तहत चल रहे विकास कार्यों को भी देखा। सत्र के दौरान वक्ताओं ने गया-बोधगया में टूरिज्म की असीम संभावना बताते हुए उसके दोहन पर चर्चा की और कहा डोमेस्टिक टूरिस्ट को आकर्षित करने के लिए उन स्थलों के छोटे-छोटे वीडियो बनाकर अपलोड करें। टूरिज्म सेक्टर और हॉस्पिटेलिटी सेक्टर के स्टेकहोल्डर आपसी समन्वय से इसपर काम करें, सफलता मिलेगी। इससे हम आत्मनिर्भरता की दिशा में आगे बढ़ेगें।

बाद में बिजनेस-टू-बिजनेस के अंतर्गत कोरोना के इस वर्तमान संक्रमण काल मे पर्यटन की दीर्घकालिक संभावनाओं और पर्यटन स्थलों पर जनसुविधाओं की कमी, कोरोना काल मे बेरोजगारी से जूझ रहे पर्यटक गाइडों की आर्थिक स्थिति व अन्य संबंधित मुद्दों पर व्यापक विचार विमर्श किया गया। अंत मे भारत पर्यटन मंत्रालय के पदाधिकारी नीरज शरण को सुरेश सिंह, सुदामा कुमार व कॉलेश कुमार ने मिलकर मोमेंटो प्रदान किया।

टूरिज्म एसोसिएशन के साथ एमओयू
अंतिम दिन टूरिज्म एसोसिएशन ऑफ बिहार के साथ एबीटीओ ने एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किया। इस एमओयू से सूबे के टूरिस्ट स्पाॅट तक बेहतर सुविधा के लिए दोनों संगठन मिलकर काम करेगी। इसके अलावा देश भर में बुद्धिस्ट टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देगी। एबीटीओ के 25 सदस्य देश हैं, जिससे टूरिज्म के विकास में मदद मिलेगी।

इन्होंने भी रखे विचार
बी-टू-बी में उपस्थित सदस्यों को पर्यटन मंत्रालय के नीरज शरण, ट्रैवल एसोसिएशन के सुरेश सिंह, एबीटीओ सलाहकार मंडल के सदस्य सह बोधगया होटल एसोसिएशन के महासचिव सुदामा कुमार, बोधगया के अजय कुमार, बोधगया के युवा ट्रांसपोर्टर दीपक कुमार तथा मणिपुर से आई एबीटीओ सदस्य मिस लीना और महाराष्ट्र की मिस शील भारती ने संबोधित किया और हिस्सा लिया। उद्घोषणा और माइक संचालन एबीटीओ के सेक्रेटरी जेनरल कॉलेश कुमार ने की।

