पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:मैगरा बाजार से लेकर बिकुआ कला तक जाम, घंटों रेंगती रहीं गाड़ियां

मैगरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आलू दुकानदारों के फुटपाथ पर अवैध कब्जे से हर रोज लगता है जाम

फुटपाथ पर दुकानदारों के कब्जा के कारण डुमरिया-पटना स्टेट हाईवे 69 पर मैगरा बाजार के शिव मंदिर से लेकर बिकुआ कला तक सड़क पर हर दिन जाम लगा रहता है। रविवार को सड़क पर वाहनों की अधिकता के कारण कुछ ही देर में जाम ने विकराल रूप धारण कर लिया। इससे सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लगने लगी।

स्थानीय पुलिस भी इस ओर नहीं देती है ध्यान
इतने ही नहीं दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों के सामने फुटपाथ पर सामान रख अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, जिससे मैगरा बाजार से बिकुआ कला तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इसे देखकर ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सड़क आमजन के लिए नही, बल्कि दुकानदारों के लिए बनाया गया है।

सड़क किनारे वाहन खड़ा कर राहगीर दुकान में जाते है समान लेने। स्थानीय पुलिस भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं देती है। इससे हमेशा जाम की स्थिति विकराल रूप ले लेती है। राहगीरों ने बताया कि मैगरा थाना खुलने के बावजूद भी एक भी पुलिस नहीं दिखती है। जाम के कारण लोगों को रोज परेशानी होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें