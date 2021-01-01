पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:कोरोना के एल-तीन वार्ड में अब दी जाएगी वैक्सीन

गयाएक घंटा पहले
  • रोगी कल्याण समिति की बैठक में दिए कई निर्देश

रोगी कल्याण समिति मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल की बैठक प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त के कार्यालय प्रकोष्ठ में आयोजित की गई। बैठक आयुक्त मयंक बरवड़े की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें दवा-पेयजल की उपलब्धता, वायो वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट का कार्य, एंबुलेंस की उपलब्धता, मरीजों के लिए एक्सरे अल्ट्रासाउंड, आरएनटीसीपी, परिसर में सीसीटीवी, मेन द्वार पर लाइटिंग साइन बोर्ड लगाने, अस्पताल परिसर में मीटिंग हॉल का निर्माण, नवजात शिशु के लिए ममता का चयन, अस्पताल परिसर में सौंदर्यीकरण एवं कई अन्य बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से विचार विमर्श किया गया।

आयुक्त मयंक बरवड़े को बताया गया कि अनुग्रह नारायण मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल में दवा की पर्याप्त उपलब्धता है। प्रधानमंत्री जन औषधि के तहत भी मरीजों को दवा उपलब्ध करायी जाती है। मेडिकल अस्पताल में लगभग 80 सीसीटीवी कैमरे हैं, जिनमे कुछ सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब है।

खराब सीसीटीवी कैमरे को बदलने का फरमान​​​​​​

आयुक्त ने वैसे खराब सीसीटीवी को बदलने का निर्देश दिया। बायो वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट की समीक्षा में बताया गया कि मगध प्रमंडल के सभी 5 जिलों के अस्पताल से ग्लब्स, डिपोजल मास्क, सिरिंच, स्लाइन की बोतलें, पीपीई किट, यूपीई किट एवं अन्य सामानों को मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल में बनाए गए प्लांट में ही डिस्पोज किया जाता है।

आयुक्त ने अधीक्षक अनुग्रह नारायण मगध मेडिकल अस्पताल को निर्देश दिया कि प्रतिदिन बायो वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट में डिस्पोज कराना सुनिश्चित करें। बैठक में बताया गया कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोविड-19 से संक्रमित मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए कैटेगरी बनाकर एल-1, एल-2 एवं एल-3 भवन में अलग अलग मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया जाता था।

