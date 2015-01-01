पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा आज से:वोकेशनल स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा आज से

गया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मगध विश्वविद्यालय: दो ग्रुप में ली जाएगी परीक्षा

मगध विवि वोकेशनल स्नातक पार्ट थ्री की परीक्षा बुधवार से शुरू होगी। इसकी जानकारी परीक्षा नियंत्रक डा भृगुनाथ ने दी। दो ग्रुप में परीक्षा होगी। पहले ग्रुप में बीसीए व दूसरे ग्रुप में बीबीएम, बीएएसपीएम, माइक्रो बायोलोजी, बीएससी आईटी, बायोटेक्नोलॉजी व ईडब्लूएम है। 25 नवंबर को दोनों ग्रुप की सामान्य अध्ययन की परीक्षा होगी। 28 नवंबर से पहले प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा लेने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके लिए पांच काॅलेजों में सेंटर बनाया गया है। बीएस काॅलेज दानापुर, नेशनल टीचर्स प्रशिक्षण काॅलेज पटना, केपीएस काॅलेज गया, अधिकारी काॅलेज औरंगाबाद और केएसटी काॅलेज सोहसराय में सेंटर बनाया गया है। परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड-19 के एडवायजरी का पूरी तरह पालन किया जाएगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग अनिवार्य है।
लाॅ की परीक्षा 23 से
लाॅ की परीक्षा 23 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। लाॅ तीन वर्षीय व पंचवर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम की परीक्षा दो सत्रों में होगी। 04 दिसंबर को परीक्षा समाप्ति के बाद 06 व 07 दिसंबर को मौखिकी परीक्षा होगी।

