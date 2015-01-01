पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:गीला व सूखा कचरा नहीं हो रहा अलग, नगर निगम की खाद बनाने की योजना खटाई में

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 में इसी बिंदु पर होगा परीक्षण, कचरे में फंसेगा नगर निगम
  • बीते साल स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में हालात बेहद रही खराब

गया नगर निगम की कचरे से खाद बनाने की योजना को निगम के कर्मचारी ही पलीता लगाने में जुटे हैं। हालत ये है कि निगम के कर्मचारी सूखा और गीला कचरा अलग-अलग ही नहीं कर पा रहे हैं और ना ही इसके प्रति सफाई कर्मी लोगों को जागरूक कर रहें है। जिसके कारण ये योजना ही खटाई में पड़ रही है।

गौरतलब है कि नगर निगम ने गीले कचरे से कंपोजिट खाद निर्माण का योजना बनाई गई और उस पर कार्य भी किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए बकायदा प्लांट भी बनाया गया है, लेकिन जिस प्रकार से गीला कचरा और सूखा कचरा को अलग नहीं किया जा रहा है। उसके कारण इसे लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं।

क्योंकि गीला और सूखा कचरा के अलग-अलग निष्पादन के लिए अलग-अलग व्यवस्था बनी है, जिसके तहत जो कचरा गाड़ी आती है। उसमें हरे और नीले रंग के दो कचरा डालने के खाने होते हैं। कचरा कलेक्शन के दौरान ही हरे रंग के खाने में गीला कचरा और नीले रंग के खाने में सूखा कचरा डाल देना चाहिए।

इसकी जिम्मेदारी कचरा कलेक्ट करने वालों की भी होती है, लेकिन इस प्रकार विधिवत रूप से कचरा जब अलग अलग नहीं किया जाता है। अभी तक नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों के कारण इस क्षेत्र में काम भी बेहतर हुआ था, लेकिन अब इसे लेकर किसी भी प्रकार से स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो रही है। जाहिर है अगर कचरे का सही प्रबंधन किया जाए तो काफी ज्यादा कचरा खाद के रूप में परिवर्तित हो सकता है। फिलहाल इसे लेकर व्यवस्था बनाने की तैयारी की जा रही है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए आएगी केन्द्रीय टीम, तय करेगा स्वच्छता रैंकिंग
गया नगर निगम फिर गीला और सूखा कचरे में फंसेंगे। जनवरी 2021 में होने वाले स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में केन्द्रीय टीम द्वारा इसी बिंदु पर परीक्षण होना है और स्वच्छता रैंकिंग तय करेंगा। गीला, सूखा और खतरनाक कचरा भी शामिल है। कचरे को हर हाल में अलग किया जाना है। लेकिन नगर निगम में ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है। बीते साल तो स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में हालात बेहद खराब थे। केन्द्रीय आवासन एवं शहरी कार्य मंत्रालय ने जो मानक तय किए है। उसमें पहला बिंदु डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन और अलग-अलग किए जाने से संबंधित है।
सफाईकर्मियों की दी जाएगी ट्रेनिंग
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में बेहतर रैंकिंग प्राप्त करने के लिए नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में कई योजनाओं पर कार्य किया जा रहा है। पोस्टर एवं स्लोगन सहित विभिन्न माध्यम में जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। यह टीम घर-घर जाकर लोगों को गीला और सूखा कचरा रखने के साथ-साथ सफाई कर्मियों को कैसे दे, यह भी बताया जा रहा है। सफाई कर्मियों को दो बार ट्रेनिंग दिया जा चुका है। एक बार फिर सफाई कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। ताकि सूखा, गीला और खतरनाक कचरा अलग-अलग किया जा सकें। -सावन कुमार, नगर आयुक्त, नगर निगम गया

