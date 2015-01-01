पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काउंटिंग आज:किसके सिर सजेगा ताज,फैसला आज

गया3 घंटे पहले
  • आठ बजे से मतगणना, दस विधानसभा में 22 महिलाएं सहित 172 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना आज होगी। तीन चरणों में हुआ यह चुनाव प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के लिए प्रतिष्ठा का प्रश्न बन चुका है और सबकी निगाहें आने वाले इसके परिणाम पर टिकी है। बिहार विधानसभा में जिले के सभी दस सीटों के लिए मतों की गिनती मंगलवार को सुबह आठ बजे शुरु होगी और अनुमान है कि देर रात तक अधिकतर सीटों के परिणाम आ जाएंगे। अधिकतर एक्जिट पोल में भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाले एनडीए और कांग्रेस नेतृत्व वाले महा गठबंधन में कांटे की टक्कर देखने को मिली है।

इनमें एनडीए को मामूली बढ़त मिलती दिख रही है। इमामगंज विधान सभा सीट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे एनडीए प्रत्याशी पूर्व सीएम जीतन राम मांझी और महागठबंधन से उदय नारायण चौधरी में कांटे की टक्कर है। वहीं दोनों प्रत्याशियों के साथ-साथ गया टाउन विधान सभा क्षेत्र से कृषि मंत्री सह एनडीए प्रत्याशी डॉ. प्रेम कुमार पर सबकी निगाहें टिकी हुई है।

पूर्व सीएम मांझी, उदय नारायण चौधरी व कृषि मंत्री की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी

कई दिग्गज नेताओं ने की थी गया में रैली
जिले के सभी दस सीटों पर 28 अक्तूबर को मतदान हुआ था। इस दौरान दोनों पक्षों के प्रमुख नेताओं ने जमकर अभियान चलाए और आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर खूब चला। पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जहां मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में लुभाने के लिए गया शहर में रैली की। वहीं, भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अघ्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने भी जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया।

इतिहास में पहली बार गया में 58% मतदान
गया जिले के इतिहास में पहली बार विधानसभा चुनाव में सर्वाधिक 58 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ और 16 लाख 82 हजार 04 सौ लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। जिले के सभी दस सीटों में 22 महिलाओं समेत कुल 172 उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत ईवीएम में बंद है। मतगणना के काम में अधिकारियों को लगाया गया है।

परिणामों पर टिकी निगाहें
संशय के खत्म होने में कुछ घंटे ही शेष हैं और सभी प्रत्याशी पूरे दिन अपने आवास पर बने रहे। जिले के दस सीटों में तीन सीट इमामगंज, गया टाउन और बेलागंज के परिणाम भी महत्वपूर्ण हैं। पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद, जदयू और कांग्रेस एक साथ मैदान में उतरे थे और छह सीट प्राप्त कर बड़ी जीत दर्ज की थी।

तीन केन्द्रों पर होगी मतों की गिनती
शहर के अलग-अलग तीन कॉलेजों में मतगणना केन्द्र बनाए गए है। गया कॉलेज में पांच विधान सभा क्षेत्रों की गिनती होगी। जिसमें गया शहर, बेलागंज, टिकारी, वजीरगंज और गुरुआ विधान सभा क्षेत्र शामिल है। वहीं अनुग्रह कॉलेज में तीन विधान सभा क्षेत्रों की, जिनमें इमामगंज, बाराचट्टी और शेरघाटी विस क्षेत्र शामिल है।

इन प्रत्याशियों में है टक्कर

  • गया शहर विस : डा. प्रेम कुमार(एनडीए) और अखौरी ओंकार नाथ(यूपीए)
  • बेलागंज विस : डा. सुरेंद्र प्रसाद यादव(यूपीए) और अभय कुमार सिन्हा उर्फ अभय कुशवाहा(एनडीए)
  • वजीरगंज विस : डा. शशि शेखर(यूपीए) और वीरेंद्र सिंह(एनडीए)
  • टिकारी विस : डा. अनिल कुमार(एनडीए) और सुमन्त कुमार(यूपीए)
  • गुरुआ विस : राजीव नंदन दांगी(एनडीए) और विनय यादव(यूपीए)
  • शेरघाटी विस : डा. विनोद कुमार यादव(एनडीए) और मंजू अग्रवाल(यूपीए)
  • बाराचट्टी विस : समता देवी(यूपीए) और ज्योति देवी(एनडीए)
  • इमामगंज विस : पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतनराम मांझी(एनडीए) और पूर्व विधान सभा अध्यक्ष उदय नारायण चौधरी(यूपीए)
  • बोधगया विस : कुमार सर्वजीत(यूपीए) और हरि मांझी(एनडीए)
  • अतरी विस : अजय यादव(यूपीए) और मनोरमा देवी(एनडीए)
