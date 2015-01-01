पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:युवक की राजस्थान में संदिग्ध स्थिति में मौत, परिजनों ने कहा- की गई हत्या

गया4 घंटे पहले
  • कमरे में फांसी पर लटकी मिली थी लाश, गांव में शव पहुंचते ही पसरा सन्नाटा

वजीरगंज प्रखंड के केनार फतेहपुर पंचायत के बलियारी गांव निवासी स्व. सुरेश चौधरी का 18 वर्षीय पुत्र पंकज कुमार 4 माह पूर्व राजमिस्त्री के साथ मजदूरी करने को लेकर राजस्थान के जयपुर, बीकानेर गया था। किन्तु इसी बीच उसकी मौत की खबर गांव-घर में पहुंची। गुरुवार की सुबह 18 वर्षीय पंकज का शव प्राथमिक विद्यालय बलियारी के निकट एंबुलेंस से लाया गया। विधवा मां अपने पुत्र के निधन पर विलाप करते हुए बताया कि पति की मौत के बाद 6 बच्चों का लालन-पालन मैं खुद मेहनत मजदूरी करके कर रही थी। 4 माह पूर्व मंझला पुत्र पंकज कुमार अपने परिवार को आर्थिक समस्या के निदान को लेकर मेहनत मजदूरी करने जयपुर गया था, जहां उनके साथ रहने वाले लोगों ने कहा कि पंकज ने अपने कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। परिजनों को यह मामला संदिग्ध लग रहा है। वह कुंआरा था और खुद कमा रहा था। परिवार में भी कोई खटपट नहीं थी।
हत्या की जताई आशंका
परिजनों का कहना है कि ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता कि वह फांसी लगा ले। 15 नवम्बर को ही घटना की जानकारी दी गई थी। हत्या की आशंका से परिवार के लोगों ने इनकार नहीं किया है। इनका कहना है कि उसका मोबाइल भी गायब है। मोबाइल से इस मौत का रहस्य खुल सकता है। घूरियावा पंचायत के मुखिया प्रकाश चौधरी ने इस घटना क़ी गहरी निंदा करते हुए कहा कि इस मामले पर पुलिस को प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए गहन जांच करने की जरूरत है। विदित हो कि बलियारी गांव से करीब 20 मजदूरों की टोली 4 माह पूर्व काम करने को लेकर जयपुर बीकानेर गए थे।

