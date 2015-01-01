पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पसाह नदी के किनारे हादसा:मूतिया गांव में 20 फीट नीचे खेत में पलटी जीप, 10 महिला समेत 14 घायल, 8 गंभीर

आदापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदापुर पुलिस ने जीप को किया जब्त, वाहन चालक व मालिक की तलाश जारी

भारत नेपाल सीमा क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन सैनिक रोड पर बुधवार की दोपहर तेज गति से जा रही एक सवारी जीप मूर्तिया गांव के सामने 20 फिट नीचे खेत में पलट गई। जिसमें सवार सभी यात्रियों को गंभीर चोटें आई है। इसमें 10 महिलाएं व 4 पुरुष शामिल हैं।

वहीं घटना के बाद चालक गाड़ी छोड़कर फरार हो गया। जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से सभी घायलों को जीप से बाहर निकाला गया। इसके बाद उन्हें इलाज के लिए स्थानीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया गया। जहां सभी घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार किया गया।

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज के बाद आठ लोगों की हालत गंभीर देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए मोतिहारी सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया है। सैनिक पथ के महुअवा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कोरैया चौक से प्रत्येक दिन की भांति बुधवार को भी उक्त जीप चालक सह कोरैया गांव निवासी राजू महतो द्वारा सवारी को बैठाकर आदापुर बाजार लाया जा रहा था।

इस दौरान करीब 15 लोग उस पर सवार थे। वहीं तेज गति से आदापुर के लिए जा रहे सवारियों से भरा उक्त जीप पसाह नदी व मूर्तियां गांव के समीप सीधे खेत में जा पलटी। सुनसान रास्ता होने के कारण उक्त घटना को करीब दो सौ मीटर की दूरी से देख दौड़कर पहुंचे मूर्तियां गांव के ग्रामीणों ने आनन-फानन में जीप में फंसे सभी यात्रियों को सुरक्षित निकाला।

इस दौरान कई यात्रियों के सिर फटे थे, तो किसी का हाथ टूटा व किसी को गम्भीर चोटें आई थी। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि यात्री भीतर ही फंसे थे। विलम्ब होने पर कई लोगों की दम घुटने से मौत हो जाती। वहीं स्थिति की भयावहता व घायलों की चीख-पुकार को देखते ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर तत्क्षण सदल बल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे आदापुर थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार ने जीप को अपने अभिरक्षा में लेते हुए अस्पताल पहुंच सभी घायलों का इलाज करवाया।

सूचना पर पहुंचे परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

इस दौरान सूचना पाकर अस्पताल परिसर पहुंचे घायलों के परिजनों में भी थोड़ी देर के लिए कोहराम मचा रहा। जिसे स्थानीय पुलिस व चिकित्सकों ने समझा बुझाकर स्थिति सामान्य किया। थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार के अनुसार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई जीप पर रजिस्ट्रेशन संख्या बीआर46/7163 अंकित है, जो निजी वाहन का नेम प्लेट दिखाई दे रहा है। वहीं चालक व वाहन मालिक की पहचान की जा रही है।

घायलों में ये हैं शामिल

नेपाल के फुलवरिया गांव निवासी रामएकबाल सिंह 75 वर्ष, कोरैया निवासी छविलाल कुमार 7 वर्ष, जियन देवी 65 वर्ष, यादोलाल राय 65 वर्ष, उमा देवी 45 वर्ष, रीता देवी 45 वर्ष, चंद्रमन गांव निवासी मानती देवी 36 वर्ष, सुशीला देवी 35 वर्ष, रामकली देवी 42 वर्ष, रंजू देवी 35 वर्ष, इंदु देवी 32 वर्ष, सीता देवी आदि घायल है।

ये रेफर किए गए

शर्मा देवी, सीता देवी, इंदु देवी, रीता देवी, उमा देवी, यादोलाल राय, जियन देवी व मानती देवी की हालत की गंभीरता को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने मोतिहारी रेफर कर दिया।

यात्री बस की ठोकर से चार बाइक सवार युवक हुए घायल

पीपरा| चिंतामनपुर गांव के समीप एएच 42 पर बुधवार को यात्री बस की ठोकर से चार बाइक सवार घायल हो गए। घायलों का इलाज मोतिहारी मणि हॉस्पिटल में चल रहा है। घायलों में चिंतामनपुर गांव निवासी 45 वर्षीय सुनील उपाध्याय, उनकी पत्नी 40 वर्षीया चंदा देवी, 5 वर्षीया पुत्री सुकृति कुमारी एवं 4 वर्षीय पुत्र सुशांत कुमार शामिल है।

पुलिस ने यात्री बस एवं दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। सुनील उपाध्याय अपनी पत्नी एवं दो बच्चों के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर अरेराज जा रहे थे। इसी क्रम में चिंतामनपुर गांव के समीप मुजफ्फरपुर से मोतिहारी की ओर जा रही बस ने पीछे से ठोकर मार दी। जिससे चारों बाइक सवार घायल हो गए। डॉ. हरिशंकर तिवारी ने बताया कि सुनील उपाध्याय एवं चंदा देवी की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें