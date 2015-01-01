पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला दर्ज:जीविका समूह के खाते से 2 लाख 36 हजार की राशि हड़पने का मामला दर्ज

आदापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • भनक लगते ही आरोपित रमेश पासवान घर छोड़कर हो गया फरार

प्रखंड जीविका कार्यालय में बतौर बुक कीपर के रूप में कार्यरत एक निजी कर्मी के द्वारा फर्जीवाड़ा कर जीविका दीदियों के समूह से दो लाख 36 हजार रुपये निकासी कर फरार हो जाने का मामला सामने आया है। जिसका खुलासा करते हुए भवनरी गांव निवासी मोती ग्राम संगठन के कोषाध्यक्ष लालमुनि देवी व बैरिया निवासी राधे कृष्ण ग्राम संगठन की सुधा देवी द्वारा हरपुर थाना में आवेदन दिया है। जीविका समूहों के बैठकों की पंजी व अन्य रिपोर्ट वगैरह तैयार करने के लिए कार्यालय द्वारा बुक कीपर के रूप में गम्हरिया कला गांव निवासी रमेश पासवान को मानदेय पर रखा गया था।

जिसे विभिन्न महिला समूहों के खाते से प्रत्येक महीने 6 -6 सौ रुपए का भुगतान चेक के माध्यम से होता है। उक्त व्यक्ति के द्वारा समूह के महिलाओं से चेक पर हस्ताक्षर कराकर 2 लाख 36 हजार 6 सौ रुपये अपने निजी खाता में ट्रांसफ़र करा लिया गया है। उक्त मामले का खुलासा दोनों समूहों के खाता का डिटेल निकालने पर हुआ।

आरोपी ने राशि का ट्रांसफर अपने निजी खाता में कर लिया

इसकी भनक लगते ही आरोपित रमेश पासवान घर छोड़कर फरार हो चुका है। लालमुनि देवी व सुधा देवी ने बताया कि गत 23 सितंबर को 72 हजार, 12 अगस्त को 48 हजार, 23 जुलाई को 1 लाख 6 सौ व 4 फरवरी को 16 हजार की राशि निकासी का ट्रांसफर अपने निजी खाता में कर लिया गया है। जीविका के प्रखंड परियोजना प्रबंधक संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि जीविका के ग्राम संगठनों के महिलाओं से सादे चेक पर हस्ताक्षर कराकर उस पर अवैध ढंग से अत्यधिक राशि अंकित कर निकासी कर ली गई है। थानाध्यक्ष शशीभूषण शर्मा ने बताया किें दो अलग-अलग एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

