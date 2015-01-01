पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफलता:शादी की नीयत से अपहृत लड़की मोतिहारी में मिली

आदापुर11 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से शादी की नीयत से अपहृत नाबालिग युुवती को पुलिस ने गुरुवार को मोतिहारी से बरामद किया है। जिसे शुक्रवार को 164 के बयान के लिए मोतिहारी न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत करने के लिए ले जाया गया है। इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि गत 30 सितम्बर को गांव के उमेश राउत ने गांव के ही मुन्ना पटेल सहित अन्य लोगों को आरोपित करते हुए शादी की नीयत से अपहरण कर का मामला दर्ज कराया था। वहीं आरोपी अब भी फरार है।

