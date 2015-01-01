पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:खेल से प्रेम व भाईचारे को मिलता है बढ़ावा : रामबाबू

आदापुर4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड के आध्रा पंचायत के पकही गांव में रविवार को क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट मैच का आयोजन हुआ। जिसका उद्घाटन कांग्रेस नेता सह पूर्व विधानसभा प्रत्याशी रामबाबू यादव ने फीता काट कर किया। इसके उपरांत यादव ने कहा कि क्रिकेट मैच सभी के बीच खासा लोकप्रिय है़। क्रिकेट हमारे देश के युवाओं के सर चढ़कर बोल रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि खेल से जहां आपसी प्रेम और भाईचारे को बढ़ावा मिलता है, वहीं खेल शारीरिक विकास का बेहतर जरिया भी है। ऐसे में हमारे युवा ही देश के सामने प्रेम और भाई चारे का उदाहरण प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं।

उद्घाटन मैच को पकही बनाम भवानीपुर टीम के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें पकही टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 126 रन बनाया। जवाब में भवानीपुर की टीम ने 127 रन बनाकर मैच में जीत दर्ज की।

इस अवसर पर आध्रा पंचायत के सरपंच एजाज अहमद, मोबारक अंसारी, समाजसेवी शहाबुद्दीन समीउल्लाह, अनवर नजीर, जबिहुल्लाह, भोला यादव आदि सैकड़ों लोग उपस्थित रहे।

