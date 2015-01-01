पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान:~330 के प्रीमियम पर लोगों को मिल रहा है सुरक्षा कवच

अलीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ~330 के प्रीमियम पर लोगों को मिल रहा है सुरक्षा कवच

आत्मनिर्भर भारत ग्राम संपर्क अभियान कार्यक्रम के तहत मंगलवार को पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की ओर से प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में चल रहे जीविका समूह की दीदियों के साथ बैठक प्रखंड कार्यालय के सभा भवन में हुई। पीएनबी के जिला मुख्य प्रबंधक विजय वर्धन ने कहा कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत कार्यक्रम प्रधानमंत्री का महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। इसके तहत लोगों को बैंकिंग सेवा के तहत जागरूकता फैलाना व सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजना के दायरे में लाना है।  उन्हें वित्तीय रूप से संपोषित करने के लिए बैंक के द्वारा विभिन्न योजनाओं जैसे स्वयं सहायता समूह, ऋण, ट्रैक्टर ऋण, कृषि ऋण, मखाना उत्पादन के लिए ऋण समेत कई महत्वाकांक्षी कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। जिसका मुख्य उद्देश्य जमीनी स्तर पर लोगों के बीच रोजगार का सृजन करना प्रमुख लक्ष्य है

। उन्होंने सरकार के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न लाभकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी देते हुए कहा 18 से 70 वर्ष तक के उम्र के लोगों के लिए सरकार ने एक एक्सीडेंटल इंश्योरेंस योजना चलाया है। जिनमें बैंक के प्रत्येक खाताधारक को 12 रुपये सालाना इंश्योरेंस शुल्क देने पर उनका एक्सीडेंटल क्लेम दो लाख का सरकार का किया जाएगा। वहीं प्रधानमंत्री जीवन ज्योति योजना में 330 रुपये वार्षिक प्रीमियम पर लोगों को सुरक्षा कवच दिया जा रहा है। जिनमें 18 से 50 साल के लोगों को सामान्य मौत पर भी उनके परिवार के आश्रितों को दो लाख का अनुदान सरकार के द्वारा दिया जाएगा।  इस योजना के लाभुकों के विकलांगता की स्थिति में भी एक लाख की सहायता दी जाएगी। उन्होंने सरकार के द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न योजनाओं का अधिक से अधिक लाभ लेने की बात बताया बैठक में बीडीओ रितेश कुमार, सीओ राजीव रंजन, बीएओ उमेश नारायण सिंह, जीविका बीपीएम विकास कुमार, अलीनगर पीएनबी के शाखा प्रबंधक अमरदीप कुमार पांडे, बेनीपुर पीएनबी के शाखा प्रबंधक आशुतोष कुमार झा समेत जीविका से जुड़े कई सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

