पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बांटने लगे मिठाई:परिणाम घोषित होते ही लोग बांटने लगे मिठाई

अलीनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिनभर टेलीविजन और मोबाइल से चिपके रहे लोग

चुनाव परिणाम को लेकर जहां आम मतदाताओं में बेचैनी थी। वहीं विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के लोग अपने जीत हार को लेकर आश्वस्त दिख रहे थे। सुबह 8 बजे जैसे ही मतगणना का कार्य प्रारंभ हुआ लोगों ने अपना सभी कार्य छोड़ कर टीवी एवं मोबाइल से चिपके रहे एवं पल-पल की रुझानों की समीक्षा करते हुए देखे गए। सड़कों पर जहां अन्य दिनों मे लोगों की भयंकर भीड़ देखी जाती थी। वहीं आज सभी चौक चौराहे से लेकर मुख्य सड़कें पर जैसे सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। सभी अपना काम-धाम छोड़ कर इस जीत हार की गणना में लगे हुए थे। जैसे-जैसे काउंटिंग का राउंड बढ़ता गया और एनडीए गठबंधन की जीत का रुझान आने लगा तो इनके समर्थकों का खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है। वहीं महागठबंधन के लोग रुझान आते ही मायूस होते गए।

किसी को भी इस तरह का रुझान आने का आशा नहीं था। प्रबुद्ध वर्ग के लोगों ने भास्कर के द्वारा की गई एक्जिट पोल के नतीजे को सही बताते हुए भास्कर टीम के प्रति लोगों ने आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा एक भास्कर का ही सर्वेक्षण शत प्रतिशत सही निकला। विजय की घोषणा होते ही चारों ओर लोगों ने पटाखा फोर कर एवं एक दूसरे को मिठाइयां खिलाकर जीत की बधाई दिया और सभी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करते हुए जीत का उन्हें श्रेय दिया सभी ने कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान गरीब लोगों को की गई सरकार के मदद की सराहना करते हुए जीत का श्रेय दिया। प्रखंड का अति व्यस्त चौक माने जाने वाले पकड़ी चौक पर दिनभर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें