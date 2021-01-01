पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुश हैं किसान:अंधराठाढ़ी के पलार स्लुईस गेट का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुअा, पीएचईडी मंत्री ने किया शिलान्यास

अंधराठाढ़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • अंधराठाढ़ी, बाबूबरही व फुलपरास प्रखंड की बदलेगी सूरत, दो दर्जन गांव के किसान होंगे खुशहाल

अंधराठाढ़ी के पलार स्लुईस गेट का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया है। सूबे के पीएचइडी मंत्री रामप्रीत पासवान ने रविवार को इसका विधिवत शिलान्यास किया। एक सप्ताह पूर्व निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ होने के बाद उन्होंने इसकी शिलान्यास की है। पलार स्लूईस गेट के चर्चा होते ही यहां के दर्जनों गांव के किसान चिढ़ जाते थे। वर्ष 1996 में तत्कालीन लघु सिचाई मंत्री मंगनीलाल मंडल ने इसका शिलान्यास किया था। उस समय दो करोड़ रुपए की योजना स्वीकृत हुई थी। निर्माण कार्य तेजी से शुरू हुआ आधे से अधिक निर्माण कार्य भी हो चुका था।

अचानक बीच में ही एकाएक निर्माण कार्य बंद हो गया। तब से यह स्लूइस गेट का निर्माण कार्य अधूरा पड़ा हुआ था। उसके बाद से यह चुनावी मुद्दा बनकर रह गया था। स्लूइस गेट निर्माण कार्य की चर्चा से यहां के किसान पहले के काफी खुश थे। सोमवार को स्थानीय विधायक सह मंत्री द्वारा शिलान्यास करने की खबर से भारी संख्या में किसान और आम लोग जुटे हुए थे। किसानों ने जमकर मंत्री रामप्रीत पासवान का स्वागत किया। इस क्षेत्र के लोकप्रिय समाजवादी नेता तत्कालीन कार्मिक राज्य मंत्री स्व. रामफल चौधरी ने वर्ष 1969-70 में सुगर्वे नदी में स्लूइस गेट को लेकर सड़क से सदन मुद्दा उठाया था। लेकिन उस समय गाय घाट और आम घाट के झगड़े में स्वीकृत स्लूइस गेट का निर्माण रुक गया था।

आखिर 54 वर्षो बाद किसानों का यह सपना पूरा होने का आसार अब दिखने लगा है। किसान हर साल सुगर्वे नदी में क्रॉस बांध बनाकर खेती करने के लिए मजबूर थे। सुगर्वे नदी में सालो भर पानी प्रवाहमान रहता है। स्लूइस गेट के निर्माण होने से यहां के किसान सालों भर खेत से उपज ले सकेंगे। यह इलाका उद्योग बिहीन है पूरी तरह कृषि पर ही आत्मनिर्भर है। स्लूइस गेट के चालू होने से अंधराठाढ़ी प्रखंड के पलार, गिदरगंज, जमैला, कोल्हुआ, मैनी, बाबूबरही प्रखंड के कुल्हरिया, परसा, सर्रा, चक्करघट्टा, सोनपताही, छ्जना, मदना व फुलपरास के सैनी, मैनी, रौतिनिया, धर्मडीहा आदि गांव के सैकड़ों किसान के हजारों एकड़ जमीन का सिचाई संभव हो सकेगा। जल जीवन हरियाली अभियान के तहत लघु जल संसाधन विभाग योजना से पलार बियर योजना जीणोंधार कार्य प्रारंभ हुई है। योजना के संवेदक राजीव कुमार सिंह है।

विराेधी दलों की चाल अब नहीं चलने वाली है
इसकी प्राक्कलित राशि 691.369 लाख रुपए है। पीएचईडी मंत्री डॉ. रामप्रीत पासवान ने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि स्लूइस गेट के लिए लंबे समय से इंतजार करना पड़ा। केंद्र सरकार हो या राज्य सरकार जो भी आपसे वादा की है उसे पूरा करेगी। सरकार खासकर के किसानों के प्रति काफी मेहरबान है उनकी चिर लंबित मांगे पूरी की है। विरोधियों की चाल अब नहीं चलने वाली है। उन्होंने कहा की हमारी सरकार कम में विश्वास करती है। शिलान्यास समारोह की अध्यक्षता प्रो. गीता नाथ झा कर रहे थे। मंच संचालन जदयू के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कमलेश कुमार कुंदन कर रहे थे। कार्यक्रम को लोकप्रिय गायक अजीम साबरी ने स्वागत गीत से कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत हुई। मौके पर विजय राम, कृष्ण मुरारी मेहता, रामचंद्र यादव, अरविंद चौधरी, शैलेंद्र मिश्र, रामनारायण मंडल, मुजीब अंसारी, कमलेश कुमार कुंदन, अजीम सवारी, देवचंद्र कामत, राजेश कुमार मिश्र, रंजन झा, वसीम अहमद, वीर यादव, इंद्र कुमार चौधरी, आदि ने संबोधित किया।

