रियलिटी चेक:सुबह 10:20 तक इमरजेंसी छोड़ कोई डाॅक्टर नहीं थे, मरीज हो रहे थे परेशान

अरेराज2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अनुमंडल अस्पताल में सुबह के 9 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर नहीं पहुंचे थे कर्मी

सुबह के 9 बजे रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर पर खड़े क्षेत्र के बरवां निवासी पुनदेव प्रसाद अपनी बेटी अनिता का ऑपरेशन कराने के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन काउंटर के खुलने का इंतजार कर रहे थे। वही बहादुरपुर के जय किशोर अपनी बीमार पत्नी का इलाज कराने के लिए आए थे, परंतु वे भी अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा पा रहे थे। सुबह 9:25 में काउंटर पर कर्मी आए और तब जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू हुआ। काउंटर कर्मी ने बताया कि वह कोविड काउन्टर को खोलने गए थे। अनुमंडल अस्पताल के रियलिटी चेक के क्रम में 10 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन काउन्टर को छोड़कर बाकी सभी विभाग बंद पाए गए। रोगियों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए और ओपीडी में चिकित्सकों की अनुपलब्धता की स्थिति में इमरजेंसी में तैनात डॉ. साहिल रजा ओपीडी में आए और रोगियों का इलाज शुरू किया।
 10:20 बजे तक अस्पताल में न कोई चिकित्सक आया, न प्रबंधक और न ही उपाधीक्षक। जबकि ओपीडी में डीएस डॉ. उज्ज्वल प्रताप, डॉ एस एन सत्यार्थी, डॉ. श्वेता, डॉ. मिलिंद की ड्यूटी थी। डॉ एसएन सत्यार्थी विगत सोमवार को कोविड वैक्सीन लिए थे इसलिए उनके छुट्टी पर होने की जानकारी हुई। इतनी कड़ाके की ठंड में क्षेत्र के विभिन्न हिस्सों से मरीजों का आना और उन्हें समय पर बेहतर चिकित्सा न मिल पाना अस्पताल प्रशासन की उदासीनता को दिखाता है।
वार्डों में पाई गई अनियमितता, बेड पर के चादर धुले नहीं थे | रोगियों के ठहरने के वार्ड में बेड की व्यवस्था गड़बड़ी मिली। बेड पर के चादर धुले नहीं थे। मरीजों की मानें तो जाड़े में जैसे तैसे समय काट लेते हैं। बेहतर सुविधा की मांग करने पर अनुपलब्धता की बात कही जाती है। इस दौरान अस्पताल के अंदर एवं बाहर बेहतर साफ-सफाई देखी गई। सफाईकर्मी फिनाईल एवं अन्य साधन के साथ सफाई में जुटे हुए थे। बेहतर साफ-सफाई से परिसर पूरी तरह स्वच्छ दिख रहा था। फर्श पूरी तरह साफ था। कही कचरे का कोई निशान नहीं था।

सभी विभाग थे बंद, नहीं हो रही थी जांच, अल्ट्रासाउंड कक्ष भी बंद था
यूं तो अस्पताल में जांच के नाम पर केवल सीबीसी, हीमोग्लोबिन, सुगर के जांच होने की बात सामने आई। किन्तु 10:20 तक लैब खुला ही नहीं था। वही अल्ट्रासाउंड कक्ष भी बंद था। अल्ट्रासाउंड करने वाली चिकित्सक डॉ. श्वेता ड्यूटी पर नहीं आई थीं। इस दौरान दवा काउंटर खुला पाया गया और वहां कर्मी भी उपस्थित थे।

रोज घर तथा अन्य स्थानों से आकर ड्यूटी करते हैं डॉक्टर, मरीजों को होती है काफी परेशानी
अस्पताल में मरीजों की चिकित्सा में देरी का मुख्य कारण चिकित्सकों का मुख्यालय में नहीं रहना है। परंतु यह सभी लोग ड्यूटी के बाद अपने घर या अन्य स्थानों पर मुख्यालय से बाहर चले जाते हैं। इससे उन्हें आने में देरी होती है और मरीजों की चिकित्सा समय पर नहीं हो पाती। इस संदर्भ में उपाधीक्षक डॉ उज्ज्वल प्रताप ने बताया कि ठंड एवं कोहरे के कारण थोड़ी देरी हो जाती है। बेहतर चिकित्सा देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। सभी लोगों को समय पर अस्पताल में उपस्थित होने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

