जयंती:जदयू कार्यालय में मनी शहीद जगजीवन प्रसाद की जयंती

अरेराज2 घंटे पहले
राजकुमार भवन स्थित प्रखंड जदयू कार्यालय में सामाजिक न्याय के महान योद्धा बिहार लेनिन अमर शहीद बाबू जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती प्रखंड जदयू अध्यक्ष जन्मेजय कुमार पटेल की अध्यक्षता में मनाई गई। इस मौके जदयू नेताओं ने स्व. जगदेव बाबू के तैल चित्रपर पुष्प व माल्यार्पण अर्पित कर उन्हें याद किया।  जदयू दलित प्रकोष्ठ प्रदेश महासचिव प्रमोद पासवान ने कहा कि स्व. जगदेव बाबू अपने नेतृत्व में शोषित समाज में नवचेतना का संचार किया। वे समता मूलक सामाजिक व्यवस्था के पक्षधर व एक सामान तथा अनिवार्य शिक्षा के पैरोकार सहित शिक्षा को केंद्रीय सूची का विषय बनाने के पक्षधर थे। वे कहते थे चपरासी हो या राष्ट्रपति की संतान सबको शिक्षा एक समान।  वहीं कार्यक्रम के दौरान लोजपा दलित सेना के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष भनु पासवान अपने समर्थकों के साथ मंगलवार को जदयू मे शामिल हो गए। जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूलमाला पहनाकर उनका स्वागत किया। मौके पर जिला जदयू शिक्षा प्रकोष्ठ अध्यक्ष कृष्णकांत मिश्र, पहाड़पुर प्रखंड जदयू संगठन प्रभारी राजकुमार मिश्रा, अरेराज प्रखंड जदयू संगठन प्रभारी सुभाष कुशवाहा, वरिष्ठ नेता राधाकृष्ण मिश्रा, राजेश्वर कुशवाहा, भोला दुबे, अख्तर अली अंसारी, अभिमन्यु ठाकुर, रामावतार प्रसाद, दुर्जय पांडेय, सुरेश मिश्रा, चुटूल पटेल, अनिल कुमार साह, अतिक राय, नवलकिशोर पटेल, राजकिशोर पटेल, फिरोज अंसारी सहित कई जदयू नेता उपस्थित थे।

