रियलिटी चेक:अरेराज के छठ घाटों पर तैयारी आधी-अधूरी, प्रशासन का दावा एक से दो दिनों में मुकम्मल तैयारी होगी सुनिश्चित

अरेराज2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ महापर्व काे लेकर जगह-जगह हाे रही घाटाें की सफाई, कहीं पानी की कमी ताे कहीं नहीं हटी गंदगी

लोक आस्था के पावन पर्व छठ को लेकर घाटों पर तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। अलग अलग जगहों पर अलग अलग तैयारी की जा रही है। कहीं पंडाल बनाए जा रहे हैं कहीं साफ सफाई हो रही है। कही जलकुंभी निकाली जा रही है तो कही रंग रोगन हो रहा है। विभिन्न घाटों पर हो रही तैयारियों की रियलिटी भास्कर द्वारा देखी गई। तैयारियों के मद्देनजर ईओ संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सभी जगहों पर तैयारी शुरू कर ली गई है दो दिनों के भीतर सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली जाएगी।
रायटोला छठ घाट | रायटोला के छठ घाट पर तैयारी शुरू थी। यहां पंडाल के लिए बांस बल्ले लगाए जा रहे थे। किंतु यहां पर साफ सफाई की घोर कमी देखी गई। लोगों के सहयोग से यहां तैयारी की जा रही थी।
लौरिया छठ घाट | लौरिया के छठ घाट पर साफ सफाई तो दिखी, लेकिन उसके अलावा कोई तैयारी नहीं थी। न तो घाटों का रंग रोगन हुआ था और न ही पंडाल बनाए गए थे। यहां छठ पूजा के निमित्त केवल साफ सफाई ही की गई थी।
जनेरवा छठ घाट | जनेरवा स्थित छठ घाट पर पूजा को लेकर जोर शोर से तैयारी चल रही थी। साफ सफाई पूरी कर एवं बांस बल्ला लगाकर पंडाल लगाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी। यहां अर्घ्य स्थल पर जलकुंभी है। पार्षद पुत्र सफदर अली ने बताया कि निजी स्तर से एवं चंदा लेकर तैयारी की जा रही है। जलकुंभी को हटवा कर पानी की विशेष व्यवस्था की जाएगी।
योगियाड छठ घाट | योगियाड स्थित छठ घाट पर भी पूजा को लेकर विशेष तैयारी दिखी। यहां साफ सफाई हो गई थी एवं बांस बल्ले लगाए गए थे। पानी से जलकुंभी हटाया जा रहा था। पार्षद पति पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि निजी तौर पर सारी तैयारी की जा रही है। जेसीबी लगाकर सारी जलकुंभी को हटाया गया है।
पार्वती पोखर छठ घाट | बाबा सोमेश्वर मंदिर से सटे पार्वती पोखर में छठ का विशेष महत्व है। यहां भी तैयारी जारी थी। साफ सफाई पूरी कर ली गई थी। हर साल की भांति इस साल भी पोखर के भीतर सूर्य मंदिर बनाया जा रहा था। यह मंदिर क्षेत्र में विशेष आकर्षण का केंद्र बनता है।
प्रखंड परिसर छठ घाट | चिल्ड्रन पार्क के बगल में स्थित प्रखंड छठ घाट पर भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई थी।यहाँ अभी तैयारी के नाम पर केवल साफ सफाई ही हुई थी। अभी न तो बैरिकेडिंग हुई थी और नहीं पंडाल बने थे। यहां उपस्थित सफाई ठेकेदार हीरालाल ने बताया कि तैयारी शुरू हो गई। समय रहते तैयारी मुकम्मल हो जाएगी।

विधि-व्यवस्था संधारण को तैनात किए गए 13 दंडाधिकारी एवं 26 पुलिस पदाधिकारी

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के मद्देनजर विधि व्यवस्था संधारण के लिए एसडीओ संजीव कुमार एवं एसडीपीओ ज्योति प्रकाश ने संयुक्त रूप से अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में 13 दंडाधिकारी एवं 26 पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की है। उन्होंने अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के वरीय प्रभारी के रूप में अपर एसडीओ सतीश रंजन को प्रतिनियुक्त किया है। वही प्रखंडों के बीडीओ एवं सीओ को मुख्य रूप से जबाबदेही दी गई है। अरेराज प्रखंड में बीडीओ मनोरंजन पांडेय एवं सीओ पवन कुमार झा,संग्रामपुर में बीडियो दृष्टि पाठक एवं सीओ सुरेश पासवान, पहाड़पुर में बीडियो आदित्य नारायण दीक्षित एवं सीओ अमित कुमार, हरसिद्धि में बीडीओ सुनील कुमार एवं सीओ सतीश कुमार सम्पूर्ण विधि व्यवस्था का जिम्मा उठाएंगे।

वही संबंधित थानों के थानाध्यक्ष को भी शांति व्यवस्था बहाली का विशेष निर्देश दिया गया है। पुलिस निरीक्षक कल्पना कुमारी एवं सरफराज अहमद को सम्पूर्ण अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में विधि व्यवस्था बहाली की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। अनुमंडल में होगा कंट्रोल रूम:-अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सभी घाटों पर पैनी निगाह बनाए रखने के लिए एसडीओ ने मुख्यालय में कंट्रोल रूम बनाया है। इसके वरीय प्रभारी सब रजिस्ट्रार सुनील कुमार दास, सीडीपीओ रंजीत कुमार, ईओ संदीप कुमार एवं सीडीपीओ संग्रामपुर पूनम कुमारी होंगे। ये लोग क्षेत्र में प्रतिनियुक्त दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी से समन्वय बनाकर एतियातन कार्रवाई करेंगे।

अफसरों ने छठ घाट का किया निरीक्षण

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी बृजेश कुमार डीएसपी संजय कुमार, नगरपंचायत कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी गुरुशरण ने मंगलवार को छठ पर्व को लेकर चकिया सरयुग मठ स्थित तालाब व मन चौक स्थित मन घाट पहुंच कर साफ-सफाई समेत घाट को सवांरने के कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। वहीं व्रतियों के सुविधा के लिए पर्व से पहले घाटों की साफ- सफाई करने, तलाब के किनारे बैरिकेडिंग करने, नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाने, रोशनी की व्यवस्था पर विस्तार से समीक्षा की। मौके पर समाज सेवी प्रमोद कुमार चौहान, संदीप कुमार गुप्ता व नगर पंचायत कर्मी सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। छठ पर्व के अवसर पर पूर्व जिला पार्षद ब्रजकिशोर गुप्ता के सौजन्य से मंगलवार को माली में छठव्रतियों के बीच साड़ी एवं छठपयोगी सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। मौके पर मौजूद सैकड़ों जरूरतमंद महिलाओं ने साड़ी एवं पूजन सामग्री प्राप्त कर खुशी का इजहार किया। जिला परिषद क्षेत्र संख्या 5 के भावी प्रत्याशी बिन्दु देवी ने बताया कि छठ पर्व के अवसर पर सैकड़ों जरूरतमंद छठ व्रतियों को साड़ी दिया गया।

