खेल:रढिया की टीम ने झखरा को 85 रनों से हराया

अरेराज11 घंटे पहले
रढिया पावर हाउस के मैदान में चल रहे महाशक्ति क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में शुक्रवार को रढिया और झखरा के बीच मैच खेला गया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी रढिया की टीम ने निर्धारित 15 ओवर में 190 रन बनाए। इसमें अजित तिवारी ने सर्वाधिक 100 रन बनाया। वहीं जवाब में उतरी झखरा की पूरी टीम 14 ओवर में 105 रनों पर ढेर हो गई। रढिया के अजित तिवारी ने सर्वाधिक100 रनों के साथ गेंदबाजी में भी उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करते हुए दो विकेट भी लिए। मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार समाजसेवी सन्नी कुमार ने दिया।

