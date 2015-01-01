पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जन्मदिन:राजद कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाया तेजस्वी यादव का जन्मदिन

अरेराजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड राजद कार्यकर्ताओं ने सोमवार को राजद नेता योगेंद्र यादव उर्फ सेठ यादव के आवास पर केक काटकर अपने नेता तेजस्वी यादव का 31वां जन्मदिन मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष महेन्द्र कुमार राय ने कहा कि इस जन्मदिन के साथ ही हमारे नेता की ताजपोशी भी होगी। प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ महागठबंधन की सरकार बनेगी और जन जन के प्रिय नेता तेजस्वी यादव बिहार के अगले मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं में काफी उत्साह देखा गया। कार्यकर्ता एक दूसरे को केक खिलाकर अपने नेता का जन्मदिन मनाया और शुभकामनाएं दीं। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि अब राजद सुप्रीमो लालू यादव को न्याय मिलने का मार्ग प्रशस्त हो गया है। मौके पर पूर्व सैनिक प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष रमाकांत शर्मा, वरिष्ठ नेता रामाश्रय यादव, अल्पसंख्यक प्रकोष्ठ के नेता रेजाउर रहमान अंसारी, बाबुनन यादव, नवमी लाल ठाकुर, राजेश्वर राम सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें