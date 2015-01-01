पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंजिश का मामला:उधार नहीं देने पर किराना दुकान में लगा दी आग अंदर में रखा सिलेंडर फटने से 12 लोग झुलसे

बाबूबरही7 घंटे पहले
अगलगी के बाद जली दुकान और बिखरा पड़ा सामान।

पहले की रंजिश व उधार नहीं देने को लेकर एक किराना दुकान में आग लगाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। घटना शनिवार देर रात लगभग तीन बजे की बताई जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार थाना क्षेत्र के बरैल चौक से पूर्व रेलवे गुमटी के पास एक किराना दुकान में गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति के द्वारा पूर्व की रंजिश को लेकर आग लगा दी गई।

इसमें दुकान के अंदर सोए दो लोग और सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट के बाद आग बुझाने आए दर्जन भर लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। इस घटना में तकरीबन 70 से 80 हजार रुपए की संपत्ति व लगभग 35 सौ नगद रुपया जलकर राख हो गए। बता दें कि दुकान के अंदर गैस सिलेंडर था जिसके फटने से तकरीबन एक दर्जन लोग आग की चपेट में आ गए।

आनन-फानन में सभी घायलों को खुटौना स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया जिसमें से एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। गंभीर रूप से घायल आदमी को बेहतर उपचार के लिए डीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया है। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही ग्रामीण मौके पर जुटकर आग बुझाने की कोशिश करने लगे।

लेकिन जैसे ही आग के कारण दुकान के अंदर रखा सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट हुआ तो दर्जन भर लोग जख्मी हो गए। इस बात की जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और घंटों मशक्कत करने के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।

थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा- आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा

दुकान के मालिक मो. कासिम के द्वारा स्थानीय थाना में आवेदन दिया गया है। आवेदन में उन्होंने बताया है कि शनिवार को गांव के ही विनोद सदाय दुकान पर सामान खरीदने के लिए आए थे। उधार नहीं देने पर उनसे तू-तू मैं-मैं हो गई। पहले से ही उनके ऊपर पिछला बकाया था। इसी बात को लेकर रात में उनके द्वारा दुकान में आगजनी कर दी गई।

