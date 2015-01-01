पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान चौपाल:कृषकों काे वैज्ञानिक विधि से खेती करने के बारे में विस्तार से बताया गया

बाबूबरहीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसान चौपाल में भाग लेते किसान।
  • भूपट्‌टी के बलिराजपुर में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया

भूपट्टी पंचायत की बलिराजपुर गांव में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें कृषि से संबंधित जानकारी दी गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि किसान सलाहकार मनोज कुमार के नेतृत्व में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया जिसमें कृषि समन्वयक नीरज कुमार के द्वारा रवि फसल, प्रधानमंत्री किसान योजना, जैविक उर्वरक के माध्यम से खेती के साथ-साथ मौसम के आधार पर फसल की देखरेख पर प्रकाश डाला गया।

यह भी बताया गया कि किसानों को जैविक उर्वरक के माध्यम से व वैज्ञानिक तरीकों से खेती करना चाहिए। कहा कि फसल से संबंधित समस्यायों के समाधान के लिए किसान सलाहकार तत्पर हैं। मौके पर भूपट्टी पंचायत के मुखिया लक्ष्मी पासवान, यदुवीर यादव सहित पंचायत व गांव के अन्य किसान मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें