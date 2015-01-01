पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमेटी का हुआ गठन:पिपरा घाट पर कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला को लेकर बैठक आयोजित

बाबूबरही5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर कमेटी का हुआ गठन

पिपरा घाट स्थित कमला बलान व सोनी नदी के त्रिवेणी संगम तट पर अगामी 30 नवंवर को होने वाले कार्तिक पूर्णिमा मेला को लेकर मंगलवार को पदाधिकारियोंं व इलाकाई ग्रामीणों की संयुक्त बैठक की गई। इसमें कई मुद्दों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता तेज नारायण कर्ण ने की। बैठक में ग्रामीणों ने विगत कई वर्षों के अनुभवों को प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों के साथ साझा किया। पेयजल को लेकर उत्पन्न संकट, सड़क किनारे बन आए फ्लैंक, महिला परिधान गृह निर्माण, मेडिकल शिविर, लाइटिंग व साउंड की व्यवस्था, सीसीटीवी की व्यवस्था, महिला व पुलिस बल की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था, स्काउट एंड गाइड आदि को लेकर गहन विचार-विमर्श किया गया। हालांकि कोरोना के मद्देनजर ऐसे आयोजनों पर प्रतिबंध है।

वहीं, लोगों ने कहा कि लाख प्रयास के बाद भी आस्था के इस सैलाब को नहीं रोका जा सकता है। लोगों ने कहा कि मलमास के दौरान अनायास ही आस्था का सैलाब यहां उमड़ पड़ा था। विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर 151 सदस्यीय कमेटी का भी गठन किया गया है। इसमें सर्वसम्मति से तेज नारायण कर्ण को अध्यक्ष, पप्पू यादव को उपाध्यक्ष, सुनील मंडल को सचिव और मदन कुमार कर्ण को कोषाध्यक्ष मनोनीत किया गया। उपस्थित बीडीओ अजेश कुमार, सीओ विजया कुमारी, थानाध्यक्ष रामाशीष कामती ने ग्रामीणों, जनप्रतिनिधियों और बुद्धिजीवियों आदि से महापर्व के दौरान अपेक्षित सहयोग करने की अपील की। बैठक में शारदा निराला, जहांगीर अली, सूर्यदेव सिंह, आनंद महासेठ, जयकिशोर यादव, अभिषेक कुमार, शोभाकांत राय, सूर्यनारायण यादव, तेजनारायण यादव, राजाराम मंडल सहित अन्य ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

