शोक:निधन पर शोक की लहर

बाबूबरही3 घंटे पहले
जदयू प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष और अवकाश प्राप्त शिक्षाविद डॉ. प्रो. महेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह का पटना स्थित आईजीएमएस में शनिवार को इलाज के दौरान निधन हो गया। 75 वर्षीय प्रो. महेन्द्र सिंह कोरोना पॉजेटिव थे। उनके निधन की खबर सुनते ही प्रखंड भर में शोक लहर है।

उनके निधन पर बाबूबरही विधानसभा क्षेत्र की नवनिर्वाचित विधायका मीणा कुमारी, प्रदेश जदयू नेता वासुदेव कुशवाहा, संस्कृत शिक्षा बोर्ड की अध्यक्ष भारतीय मेहता, सूर्यदेव सिंह, शोभा कांत राय, काशी सिंह, दानी झा, बारिश लाल भारती, मिथिलेश यादव योगेंद्र सिंह सहित अन्य लोगों ने गहरी शोक व्यक्त की है।

