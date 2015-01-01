पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लहर:स्वतंत्रता सेनानी के निधन पर क्षेत्र में शोक की लहर

बाबूबरहीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पचरुखी गांव के स्वतंत्रता सेनानी के निधन से शोक की लहर है। उल्लेखनीय है कि 101 वर्षीय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी राम लखन झा का निधन सोमवार को उनके पैतृक गांव पचरुखी में हो गया। मंगलवार को सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। वहीं, स्थानीय थानाध्यक्ष रामाशीष कामती व अन्य पुलिसकर्मियाें के द्वारा उन्हें सलामी दी गई। उन्होंने अपने जीवनकाल में कई सामाजिक कार्यों में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया था और समाज को आगे बढ़ाया। भारत की आजादी के समय कई दफा वे सलाखों के पीछे भी जा चुके थे। उन्होंने वर्ष 1967 में राम मनोहर लोहिया के जन्मदिवस पर कोदाल सेना का गठन किया था। वे अपने पीछे एक पुत्र, दो पोता सहित भरा पूरा परिवार छोड़कर गए हैं। उनके निधन पर शाेक व्यक्त करने वालाें में देवेंद्र यादव, शोभा कांत राय, राम शोभित झा, हरिनारायण, संजीत कुमार झा, काशी सिंह अादि शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें