पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी सभा:सरकार बनने पर बिहार के सभी गांवाें को सौर ऊर्जा से करेंगे लैस : नीतीश

बाबूबरही4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाबूबरही में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे सीएम नीतीश कुमार।
  • सीएम ने कहा- हमने अपने शासन में बिहार में अपराध को नियंत्रित किया

नए बिहार में बिजली के दाैड़ में लालटेन का जमाना गया। यह बात मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बाबूबरही विधानसभा के बाबूबरही प्रखंड स्थित प्लस टू जगदीश नंदन उच्च विद्यालय के प्रांगण में एनडीए समर्थित बाबूबरही विधानसभा के प्रत्याशी पंचायती राज विभाग के मंत्री स्वर्गीय कपिलदेव कामत की पुत्रवधू मीणा कामत के पक्ष में विशाल चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार व बिहार सरकार ने मिल कर हर क्षेत्र में विकास किया है। पिछले 15 वर्षों में बिहार में अपराध को नियंत्रित किया गया है। समय से पहले निर्धारित लक्ष्य के अनुसार बिजली पहुंचा दी गई है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि अभी टेक्नोलॉजी का दौर है। अगर फिर से सेवा करने का मौका मिला तो नए तकनीक के माध्यम से युवाओं को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा और उन्हें स्वरोजगार दिया जाएगा। सभी गांव को सौर ऊर्जा से लैस कर दिया जाएगा। गांव में सौर ऊर्जा के माध्यम से लोगों को बिजली की आपूर्ति की जाएगी।

दवाओं की व्यवस्था की गई, जिससे मरीजों को लाभ हुआ
लौकही|मुख्यमंत्री कहा कि बिहार के मिथिलांचल की इस धरती पर पुनः आने का मौका मिला। इस धरती को नमन करता हूं। पिपरौंन प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में जदयू उम्मीदवार लक्ष्मेश्वर राय के समर्थन में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कहा कि पहले काफी अपराध होता था लेकिन अब अपराध पर कंट्रोल है। अस्पतालों में अब दवा की पूरा व्यवस्था कर दी गई हैं। बिजली अब हर घर तक पहुंच गई है। आप लोग पुनः हमे चुनेंगे तो कृषि के लिए हर खेत में पानी पहुंचाने का काम करूंगा। अगर आप लोगों ने मौका दिया तो विकास की मुख्य धारा से जोड़ने का काम किया जाएगा।

बेनीपट्टी में भी बाेले सीएम
सरकार ने हर तबके के विकास का काम किया

बेनीपट्टी|अरेर स्थित श्रीबच्चा झा जनता उच्च विद्यालय अरेर में बेनीपट्टी के एनडीए समर्थित भाजपा प्रत्याशी विनोद नारायण झा के पक्ष में आयोजित चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार ने बिहार में समाज के हरेक तबके व इलाके का विकास किया है। उनकी सरकार के लिए पूरा बिहार एक परिवार है। उन्होंने एनडीए प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान करने की अपील लोगों से की। सभा की अध्यक्षता जदयू के बेनीपट्टी प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शशिभूषण सिंह ने की और मंच का संचालन भाजपा अरेर मंडल के अध्यक्ष शिवशंकर पांडेय ने किया। सभा में मंत्री संजय झा, ललन सर्राफ, एमएलसी डॉ. दिलीप कुमार चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें