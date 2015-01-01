पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अगलगी में दो घर व लाखों के सामान समेत 2 लाख नकद जलकर राख, अग्निशमन वाहन ने पाया काबू

सिकटाएक घंटा पहले
आग लगने से राख के ढेर में बदली तिनफेड़िया कुटी।
  • घटना : गोपालपुर के कदमवां गांव की घटना, सबसे पहले महंत गद्दी के फूस के घर में लगी आग

गोपालपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कदमवां गांव में हुई अगलगी में दो घर व लाखों रुपए मूल्य के समान समेत दो लाख नकदी जलकर राख हो गया। ग्रामीणों के सहयोग एवं गोपालपुर थाना के अग्निशमन वाहन से आग पर काबू पाया गया।

आग सबसे पहले महंथ गद्दी के फूस के घर में लगी। वहीं पछुआ हवा के कारण आग से बाबूजान गद्दी का भी घर जल गया। अगलगी की घटना को देख गांव में कोहराम मच गया। ग्रामीण वीरेंद्र पासवान, रामचन्द्र राम, मीरहसन गद्दी आदि ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना तत्काल गोपालपुर थाना व अंचलाधिकारी को दी गई।

घटना तब घटी जब महंथ गद्दी की पतोहू रबिला खातून अपने बच्चों समेत घरेलू समान खरीदने सरिसवा बाजार चली गईं थी। घर के बच्चे खेलने गांव में गए थे। वही महंथ गद्दी भी घर से बाहर थे। इसी बीच आग लग गई। जिसमें महंथ के घर में जमीन लिखने के लिए रखे गए दो लाख रुपए समेत 4 लाख का समान जल गया। बिजली की शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी।

