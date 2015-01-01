पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ताओं ने जताई खुशी:बगहा विस से भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राम सिंह के विधायक चुने जाने पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने जताई खुशी

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा के बगहा जिलाध्यक्ष राम सिंह के विधानसभा चुनाव में बगहा विस क्षेत्र से जीत हासिल कर यहां पहुंचने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं व समर्थकों ने जोरदार स्वागत किया। नगर के बॉम्बे बाजार में नवनिर्वाचित विधायक के स्वागत के लिए जुटे कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें फूल मालाओं से लाद दिया। विजय जुलूस भी निकाला गया। भाजपा के जिला उपाध्यक्ष मनोज सिह, विजय साहू, दीपू तिवारी, हृदया दुबे, विजय गुप्ता, ऋतु जायसवाल, अचिंत्य कुमार लल्ला आदि वरीय पार्टी नेताओं ने कहा कि इनके विधायक चुने जाने से पार्टी का एक एक कार्यकर्ता गौरवान्वित हुआ है। वस्तुतः, पार्टी ने एक निष्ठावान व समर्पित कार्यकर्ता को विधायक के रूप में जीत कर जन सामान्य की सेवा का जो अवसर दिया है, उससे सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का मनोबल बढ़ा है। वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव में सुनील कुमार को मिली जीत पर भी इन पार्टी नेताओं ने अपार खुशी जताई।

