वारदात:बेतिया में जमीन के लिए विवाद चल रहा था, गला दबा महिला की कर दी हत्या

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
  • सरेह से बरामद हुआ महिला का शव, पति ने चार लोगों पर किया मुकदमा

भैरोगंज थाना क्षेत्र में पाड़रखाप गांव की 50 वर्षीया महिला की हत्या गांव के ही सटे सरेह में गला दबाकर कर दी गई। पूनम देवी नामक यह महिला सोमवार को घास गढ़ने के लिए सरेह में गई थी। शाम ढलने तक वापस नहीं लौटी तो उसके पुत्र ने खोजबीन शुरू की। घर से उत्तर लगभग 300 मीटर की दूरी पर उसके अपने ही खेत में महिला का शव पाया गया। महिला का जीभ बाहर निकला हुआ था। महिला ने जो घास गढ़ी थी, उससे ही उसका मुंह ढक दिया गया था। गले में उसकी ही साड़ी लिपटी हुई थी, पुलिस का प्रथमदृष्टया मानना है कि उसी की साड़ी के फंदे से उसका गला घोंटा गया है।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस टीम ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। इस मामले में दो लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ में जुटी है। चार लोगों को नामजद कराते हुए मृतका के पति जीतन मुखिया ने एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। मृतका के पति जीतन मुखिया ने बताया कि उसके घर के आगे गैरमजरूआ जमीन है, जिसपर स्वामीनाथ मुखिया ने घर बनाया है। उसी जमीन को लेकर आपस में कुछ दिनों से तनाव चल रहा था। इसी कारण सुनियोजित ढंग से इस हत्याकांड को अंजाम दिया गया है।

बोले थानाध्यक्ष- जल्द ही हो जाएगा मामले का खुलासा
भैरोगंज थानाध्यक्ष जयनारायण राम ने बताया कि मृतका के पति के आवेदन पर एफ आई आर दर्ज किया जा रहा है। प्रथमदृष्टया प्रतीत होता है कि मृतका की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई है। हालांकि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही किसी ठोस निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचा जा सकेगा। फिलहाल मृतका के पड़ोसी दिलीप मुखिया व लगुनाहा पतिलार निवासी दिलीप के जीजा रौशन मुखिया को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की जा रही है।

दो दिन पहले भी हुई थी हत्या की कोशिश
मृतका के पति जीतन मुखिया ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले भी उनकी पत्नी अपने ही खेत में ईख का पत्ता छुड़ाने गई थी। वहीं पर दिलीप मुखिया, रौशन मुखिया, दिलीप की मां सुगिया देवी व लोरिक मुखिया की पत्नी प्रेमी देवी घात लगाकर बैठे हुए थे। इन लोगों की कुटिल मंशा को भांपकर उनकी पत्नी भागकर घर चली आई थी और उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी थी।

