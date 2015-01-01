पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:अपराध नियंत्रण की अहम कड़ी हैं चौकीदार सूचना देने में करें सशक्त भूमिका का निर्वहन

बगहा12 घंटे पहले
  • बगहा एसपी ने चौकीदारों को कर्तव्य में शिथिलता पर दी सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी

अपराध नियंत्रण व विधि व्यवस्था संधारण में चौकीदार सबसे अहम कड़ी हैं। जमीनी सच्चाइयों से अधिकारियों को अवगत कराकर ये पुलिस की बड़ी सफलताओं के वाहक बनते हैं। एसपी किरण कु गोरख जाधव ने बगहा पुलिस जिला के तमाम चौकीदारों को सामूहिक रूप से संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही।

उन्होंने अपराध नियंत्रण के साथ शराबबंदी को पूरी तरह सफल बनाने तथा समाज में सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव का वातावरण कायम रखने की दृष्टि से चौकीदारों को कई टास्क सौंपे। एसपी ने अलग अलग थानों के चौकीदारों से उनके थाना क्षेत्र की समस्याओं के बाबत जानकारी ली। एसपी ने कहा कि शराब के तस्करों, धंधेबाजों व नशेड़ियों से संबंधित एक एक जानकारी वे फौरन अपने वरीय अधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराएं।

साथ ही असामाजिक तत्वों व सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव में बाधक तत्वों को चिह्नित कर उनसे संबंधित सूचना उपलब्ध कराना भी उनकी सर्वोच्च जवाबदेही है। इस लिहाज से आवश्यक सारी सूचना के साथ वे सदैव अपडेट रहें। कर्तव्य के प्रति तनिक भी शिथिलता बरतने पर सख्त कार्रवाई से बच नहीं पाएंगे।

एसपी ने कहा कि चौकीदार अपनी सूचना एसपी कार्यालय को मोबाइल एप पर भी दें। एसपी ने कहा कि शहरी भूमि विवाद कई बार बड़े हिंसक वारदात का कारण बन जाते हैं। ऐसे मामलों की भी चौकीदार बारीक जानकारी रखें तथा अपने थाने के अधिकारियों व एसपी कंट्रोल रूम को वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत कराएं। एसपी ने कहा कि उनके कार्यालय में गठित कंट्रोल रूम 24 घंटे ऑनलाइन कार्यरत हैं।

इसमें चौकीदार भी जोड़े गए हैं, ताकि वे आसानी से सूचना उपलब्ध करा सकें। एसपी ने कहा कि चौकीदारों के लिए अपने क्षेत्र में भ्रमण व आम जन के साथ बेहतर सामंजस्य बनाए रखना जरूरी है, ताकि वे अधिक से अधिक उपयोगी जानकारी जुटा सकें।

