दुस्साहस:बेटी के प्रेमी को घर बुला पीट-पीट कर ली जान, खुद पुलिस को फोन कर घर बुलाया

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
जिस घर में हत्या की गई, उसके बाहर जुटे ग्रामीण और तैनात पुलिस।
  • बगहा के वाल्मीकिनगर इलाके की घटना, सात नामजद, पिता-पुत्र गिरफ्तार
  • हत्या से पहले युवक ने घर फोन कर कहाः मैं घिर गया हूं मेरी हत्या हो जाएगी

वाल्मीकिनगर के हवाई अड्डा इलाके में प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण शनिवार की देर रात एक युवक की हत्या कर दी गई। प्रेमी युवक की कारस्तानियों से आजिज युवती के परिजनों ने उसे पहले अपने बुलाया फिर घर में ही लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर उसकी हत्या कर दी।

युवक की मौत के बाद गृहस्वामी ने ही फोन कर पुलिस को हत्या की जानकारी दी। जिस युवक की हत्या हुई, उसने रात के 11 बजे अपने परिजनों को फोन कर बताया था कि वह घिर चुका है तथा उसकी हत्या कर दी जाएगी। चंद मिनट बाद ही परिजन पहुंचे तो 27 वर्षीय अभिषेक का शव पड़ा था।

अभिषेक के परिजनों ने मौके से हत्यारोपी रामायण कुशवाहा और उसके पुत्र को पकड़ लिया तथा पुलिस को सौंप दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसडीपीओ व वाल्मीकिनगर थाना की पुलिस पहुंची। घटनास्थल पर खून बिखरा पड़ा था। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया।

कांड में मृतक के पिता ने रामायण कुशवाहा व उसके पुत्र कृष्णा कुमार, पुत्री सीमा समेत सात लोगों को अभियुक्त नामजद कराते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। नामजदों में लक्ष्मीपुर रमपुरवा पंचायत से मुखिया पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ चुका पारस कुशवाहा भी शामिल है। गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों ने हत्या में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार कर ली है।

मृतक के परिजनों का आरोप-पंचायती के बहाने अभिषेक को बाइक पर बैठा कर ले गया आरोपी
मृतक के पिता बृजबिहारी साह का आरोप है कि पारस पंचायती के बहाने शनिवार देर शाम 8:30 बजे अभिषेक को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले गया और रामायण कुशवाहा व उसके परिजनों के साथ मिलकर अभिषेक की हत्या करा दी। बृजबिहारी साह व रामायण दोनों के घर वाल्मीकिनगर के हवाई अड्डा इलाके में ही 15-20 घर के फासले पर है।

जमुई में जमीन विवाद में हिंसक झड़प; एक की मौत, 12 घायल
झाझा थाना क्षेत्र के छुछनरिया गांव में जमीन विवाद में हुई मारपीट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई जबकि 12 लोग घायल हो गए। मृतक का नाम घनश्याम मंडल बताया जा रहा है। सभी घायलों का रेफरल अस्पताल में इलाज किया जा रहा है।
गांव के निवासी गोपाल मंडल के नाम पर 1 एकड़ 48 डिसमिल और बेनी मंडल के नाम पर 1 एकड़ 30 डिसमिल जमीन है। बेनी मंडल ने गोपाल मंडल की भी जमीन पर कब्जा जमा रखा है। पिछले दिनों उसमें फसल भी लगा दी थी। जमीन को लेकर लंबे समय से विवाद चला आ रहा है।

मामले की कोर्ट में भी सुनवाई चल रही है। रविवार को बेनी मंडल के परिजन फसल काटने पहुंचे तो गोपाल के परिजनों ने विरोध किया। इसके बाद बेनी के परिजनों ने हमला कर दिया जिसमें 13 लोग जख्मी हो गए। इलाज के लिए जमुई ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही घनश्याम मंडल की मौत हो गई। गोपाल मंडल की स्थिति नाजुक बनी हुई है। सदर अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर ने गोपाल को पटना रेफर कर दिया।

