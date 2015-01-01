पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बाबा साहब की क्षतिग्रस्त प्रतिमा को बदलकर नया प्रतिमा लगाने का निर्णय

मैनाटांड़16 मिनट पहले
प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय में स्थापित बाबासाहेब के प्रतिमा के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने के मामले को लेकर शनिवार को प्रतिमा स्थल परिसर में भीम आर्मी दलित महापंचायत सहित गणमान्य लोगो की एक बैठक आयोजित की गई। प्रतिमा के साथ छेड़छाड़ की स्थिति को लेकर निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया। मौके पर मौजूद अंचलाधिकारी कुमार राजीव रंजन, एसएसबी के अधिकारी उदय कुमार सिंह, भीम आर्मी के जिला अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र पासवान, उपाध्यक्ष डॉ नूर आलम, प्रखंड अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राम, मुखिया अशोक कुमार राम, दलित महापंचायत के आमीलाल रविदास, भाकपा माले के अच्छेलाल राम,सीताराम राम आसनारायण प्रसाद, विनोद राम आदि ने बताया कि प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय में बाबा साहेब के प्रतिमा से छेड़छाड़ कर छेनी हथौड़ी से प्रतिमा को क्षतिग्रस्त कर देना एक गंभीर विषय है ।

प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय में जहां बाबा साहेब की प्रतिमा है वहां से महज पांच कदम की दूरी पर अंचल गार्ड 24 घंटे रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद भी इस तरह का कृत किया गया है। बैठक में बाबा साहब के नए प्रतिमा लगाने की बात हुई। नए प्रतिमा लगाने हेतु जन सहयोग से इसके जगह पर दूसरी प्रतिमा लगाने की बात कही गई। इस मौके पर भीम आर्मी द्वारा एक मांग पत्र सौंपी गई।

मौके पर कांग्रेस के सुभाष प्रसाद, प्रधान सहाय रवि शंकर रजक, बसंत राम, सतनाम बाबा, अवधेश राम, अजय रावत, सुजीत राम, दीपक कुमार राम, रामेश्वर पासवान, हरदेव राम, हीरालाल राम, साहेब कुमार आदि भी मौजूद रहे।विदित हो कि प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय परिसर स्थित बाबा साहेब के प्रतिमा के साथ असामाजिक तत्वों ने छेड़छाड़ किया है। बाबा साहेब की प्रतिमा के अंगुली और चश्मा के फ्रेम को छेनी हथौड़ी से तोड़ दिया है।

