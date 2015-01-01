पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:चुनाव को लेकर 3 जगहों पर बनाया डिस्पैच सेंटर

बगहा4 घंटे पहले
बगहा व वाल्मीकिनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र समेत वाल्मीकिनगर संसदीय क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव को लेकर मतदान कर्मी व पुलिस बल तथा सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट सहित सभी पदाधिकारियों ने मतदान से संबंधित सामग्रियां ली। बगहा में पोलिंग पार्टी डिस्पैच सेंटर तीन जगह बनाए गए हैं, जिनमें राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय नरईपुर व एनबीएस उच्च विद्यालय नरईपुर में जहां से सभी मतदान कर्मी मतदान से संबंधित सामग्री लेते हुए अपने अपने मतदान केन्द्र तक जाने के लिए वाहन से रवाना हुए।

वहीं बगहा विधानसभा व वाल्मीकि नगर विधानसभा तथा वाल्मीकि नगर लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रतिनियुक्त जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस पदाधिकारी के द्वारा बगहा दो व बगहा एक एसएफसी खाद गोदाम में इवीएम वितरण कक्ष के रूप में प्रयोग किया गया। जहां पर पहुंच कर सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट ने अपने अपने बूथ से संबंधित इवीएम व वीवीपैट तथा अन्य मशीन को प्राप्त करते हुए मतदान केन्द्र के लिए रवाना हुए। हर जगह पर सेना के जवानों को लगाया गया है।

