आग का कहर:बिजली के शाॅर्ट सर्किट से उठी आग की लपटों ने दर्जनों दुकानों को जलाया

बगहा4 घंटे पहले
  • थाना के जवानों व फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर नियंत्रण पाया

शुक्रवार की रात लगभग 1.30 बजे जब सर्द मौसम में सारा शहर गाढ़ी नींद के आगोश में था, नगर परिषद के पुराने कार्यालय भवन के पास अकस्मात उठी आग की लपटों ने दर्जन भर दुकानों का सबकुछ स्वाहा कर डाला। बगहा बाजार स्थित डीएम एकेडमी के पास से नवकी बाजार जाने वाले रास्ते में यह अग्नि तांडव हुआ। बिजली के शार्ट सर्किट के कारण सबसे पहले पटाखों की एक दुकान में आग की लपटें उठीं, जिसने देखते ही देखते अगल बगल की अन्य दुकानों तक विस्तार पा लिया।

आग की लपटों के कारण दुकान में रखे पटाखे फूटने लगे और उनसे छिटक रही चिनगारी विध्वंस का कारण बनती गई। आग की लपटों के साथ उठ रहे तेज धुंए पर पहली नजर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डा.केबीएन सिंह की पड़ी। ये उस वक्त अस्पताल के राउंड पर थे। उन्होंने फौरन इसकी सूचना नगर थाना को दी। कुछ ही देर में पुलिस टीम के साथ अग्निशामक दस्ता पहुंच आया।

दुकान के अंदर फूट रहे पटाखों के साथ अगल बगल की दुकानों में जल रहे चप्पल जूते, प्लास्टिक व रस्सी आदि के कारण भी आग भड़कती जा रही थी। अग्निशमन दस्ता व पुलिस कर्मियों ने आसपास के लोगों के सहयोग से भारी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

इनकी जली हैं दुकानें
जिन लोगो की दुकान आग में जल गई हैं, उनमें बच्चू मियां, विजय कुमार, सत्येंद्र कुमार, प्रभु जायसवाल, मैनुद्दीन अंसारी, राजू सोनी, भृगुराशन प्रसाद, मुन्ना प्रसाद, कृष्णा कुमार आदि शामिल हैं।

होगी कार्रवाई
नगर परिषद के ईओ अमित कुमार ने बताया कि आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है। जो भी विधिसम्मत करवाई होगी, जल्द की जाएगी।

अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में भी मची अफरातफरी
अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल की दीवार के पास ही यह आग लगी थी। आग से निकलने वाला धुंआ देखते ही देखते अस्पताल में भरने लगा। आग की लपटें अस्पताल के तरफ बढ़ती देख उपाधीक्षक सहित अस्पताल के सभी कर्मी मरीजों व ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडरों की रक्षा को लेकर बेचैन हो चले। मरीजों को विभिन्न वार्डो से निकालकर सुरक्षित जगह शिफ्ट किया गया। अस्पताल को भी पानी से भिंगोया जाने लगा, ताकि आग अस्पताल को अपने आगोश में न ले सके।

