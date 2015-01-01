पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 मामलों का निपटारा:ग्राम कचहरी में 9 मामलों की सुनवाई

चौतरवा24 मिनट पहले
चंदरपुर रतवल ग्राम कचहरी में सुनवाई करते सरपंच
  • चंदरपुर रतवल ग्राम कचहरी में लगाई गई ग्राम कचहरी

बगहा 1 प्रखंड के चंदरपुर रतवल ग्राम कचहरी में सरपंच जगन्नाथ यादव की अध्यक्षता में 5 मामलों की निपटारा ऑन द स्पॉट किया गया। सरपंच ने बताया कि इस ग्राम कचहरी में शनिवार को क्षेत्र से आए फरियादी सीता देवी बनाम कृष्णा साह, मैनेजर राम बनाम हीरा राम, अन्नू देवी बनाम उमेश साह, सुरेश राम बनाम राधा राम, विपिन पांडेय बनाम मधई पांडेय के बीच वर्षों से चल रहे जमीनी विवाद को आपसी सहमति व शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में 5 मामलों का ऑन द स्पॉट निपटारा किया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा चार मामलों की सुनवाई की गई जो अगली ग्राम कचहरी की बैठक में निपटाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इस ग्राम कचहरी में अब तक 605 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। इसमें से 552 आवेदनों का निपटारा किया जा चुका है। सरकारी मद में 55 हजार राशि जमा की गई है। इस अवसर पर पंचायत के मुखिया अशोक यादव न्याय मित्र कुमार अतुल रंजन, उपसरपंच भरत यादव, पंच रामायण यादव, मुकेश राव, नीतू देवी, सीता देवी, धर्मेंद्र यादव, समेत दर्जनों लोग मौजूद रहे।

