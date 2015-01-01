पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट का मामला:क्रिकेट खेलने से मना करने पर एचएम व पुत्र को पीटा

मैनाटांड़7 घंटे पहले
  • प्रखंड के उच्च विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुर का मामला

प्रखंड के उच्च विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुर का परिसर मे बुधवार को उस समय रण क्षेत्र बन गया जब बच्चों को क्रिकेट खेलने से मना किया गया। आरोपी युवकों ने प्रधानाध्यापक व उनके पुत्र को मारकर जख्मी कर दिया।

पुलिस को दोनों पक्षों की ओर से आवेदन दिया गया है। बुधवार को विद्यालय के खेल मैदान में भेड़िहारी और शेख टोला के युवक अनाधिकृत रूप से घुसकर क्रिकेट मैच खेल रहे थे। मर्जदवा और लक्ष्मीपुर के युवक आपस में उलझ गए।

युवकों ने प्रधानाध्यापक जावेद आलम से शिकायत की और कहां कि सभी युवकों को वहां से हटा दिया जाए। पुलिस उनको मना कर विद्यालय से बाहर आ गए। इसके बाद युवकों ने प्रधानाध्यापक और उनके पुत्र कैफ़ी आज़मी को बैट बल्ला व रड से मारकर घायल कर दिया।

शिक्षकों का आरोप

विद्यालय के शिक्षकों का आरोप है कि एक युवक जो प्रधानाध्यापक से उलझ कर उन्हें मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया था। उस युवक को पकड़कर पुरुषोत्तमपुर थाने के जमादार को सौंप दिया गया था। लेकिन उन्होंने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

मारपीट व भगदड़ होने पर पुलिस कार्रवाई के बजाय मूकदर्शक बनी रही। जिससे युवकों का हौसला बुलंद हुआ और घंटों विद्यालय परिसर में हंगामा होता रहा।

