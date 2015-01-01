पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:बगहा नप कार्यालय के सामने गंडक नदी से बड़े पैमाने पर हो रहा अवैध बालू खनन

बगहा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बगहा- 1 सीओ ने एसडीएम को भेजा प्रतिवेदन, एसडीएम ने दिया कार्रवाई का आदेश

नप कार्यालय के ठीक सामने गंडक नदी से बालू का अवैध खनन जारी है। लोगों का मानना है कि खनन पर फौरन रोक नहीं लगाई गई तो गंडक नदी की धारा एकबार फिर नगर क्षेत्र को निगलने के लिए आतुर हो जाएगी। हालांकि इस अवैध खनन मामले से संबंधित प्रतिवेदन बगहा- 1 सीओ उदयशंकर मिश्र ने एसडीएम को भेजा है। एसडीएम ने भी बिना समय गंवाए कार्रवाई का आदेश दिया है।

लंबे समय से हो रहा है खनन : नगर के वार्ड नंबर 15 के पास हो रहे इस बालू खनन के बाबत आसपास के लोगों ने बताया कि यह धंधा यहां लंबे समय से चल रहा है। प्रशासन अबतक मौन ही साधे रहा है। खनन में संलिप्त तत्व वहां जेसीबी लगाकर अपनी कारगुजारियों को अंजाम देते रहे हैं। नागरिकों से ही मिली सूचना के आलोक में सीओ ने खनन करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की पहल की है।

कटाव का कहर झेलता रहा है बगहा शहर : बताते चलें कि गंडक नदी के कटाव का कहर बगहा शहर गंभीर रूप से झेलता रहा है। पहले हुए कटाव के कारण वार्ड नंबर 15 के भी बहुतेरे परिवार विस्थापन का दंश झेल चुके हैं। कई लोगों के घर नदी में विलीन हो गए थे। बाद में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की पहल पर बगहा बचाओ अभियान के तहत करोड़ों की लागत से पक्का बांध व बोल्डर पिचिंग का काम कराया गया, तब यहां के लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। हालांकि बरसात के मौसम में अब भी जब गंडक नदी विकराल रूप धारण करती है तो यहां के लोगों का कलेजा कांप उठता है।

हुई छापेमारी तो भागे खनन करने वाले
सीओ के प्रतिवेदन के आलोक में एसडीएम शेखर आनंद ने बालू का अवैध खनन करने वालों के खिलाफ फौरन छापेमारी कर उन्हें चिह्नित कर एफआईआर दर्ज कराने का आदेश दिया है। एसडीएम का आदेश मिलते ही सीओ ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। मंगलवार को संबंधित स्थल पर छापेमारी हुई तो खनन में लिप्त तत्व भाग खड़े हुए।

बोले सीओ- चिह्नित कर वाहन किए जाएंगे जब्त, मालिकों पर दर्ज होगी एफआईआर
सीओ उदयशंकर मिश्रा ने बताया की नगर की सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ एवं राजस्व चोरी से जुड़ा यह मामला बेहद गंभीर है। अवैध खनन करने वाले बख्शे नहीं जाएंगे। खनन में संलग्न वाहन जब्त किए जाएंगे। इसमें संलिप्त तत्वों को चिह्नित करने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी गई है, ताकि एफआईआर दर्ज कर उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें