निर्देश:फसल कटनी में तत्परता के लिए दिए गए निर्देश

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
खरीफ फसल योजना के तहत फसल उपज की सही जानकारी के लिए किए जाने वाले फसल कटनी प्रयोग में तत्परता बरतने की हिदायत प्रखंड सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी मो. इशहाक ने कृषि कर्मियों को दी। सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि एक सप्ताह के अंदर फसल कटनी प्रयोग का कार्य पूरा कर लेना है। साथ ही इसका प्रतिवेदन ससमय जिला को समर्पित करने के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं।इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की शिथिलता नही करने की चेतावनी संबंधित कर्मियों को दी गई है।

