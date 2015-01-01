पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट में मोहना की टीम ने मिश्रौली को 1-3 गोल से हराया

हरनाटांड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वर्गीय फूलपती देवी की स्मृति में लौकरिया मैदान में चल रहा है मैच

बगहा-2 प्रखंड के लौकरिया स्थित खेल मैदान में स्वर्गीया फूलपती देवी की स्मृति में आयोजित फुटबॉल टूनामेंट के दूसरे दिन का मुकाबला मोहना व मिश्रौली टीमों के बीच हुआ। मोहना टीम ने 1- 3 गोल के अंतर से मिश्रौली को पराजित किया। हालांकि मुकाबिल दोनों टीमों का प्रदर्शन बेहद रोमांचक रहा। हाफ टाइम के पहले ही मोहना की टीम ने 2 गोल करके बढ़त बना ली थी। मिश्रौली टीम उस समय तक कोई गोल नहीं कर पाई थी। हाफ टाइम के बाद दोनों टीमों ने एक एक गोल किया।

इसप्रकार मोहना टीम की 2 गोल से बढ़त बरकरार रह गई। टूर्नामेंट के संयोजक महेश्वर महतो तथा व्यवस्थापक सह थारू कल्याण महासंघ के अध्यक्ष दीपनारायण प्रसाद ने बताया कि रेफरी की भूमिका में विश्वनाथ प्रसाद, कमेंट्रेटर के रूप में महेन्द्र प्रसाद व पंकज कुमार, लाइसेंस मैन की भूमिका में रोहित, यशवंत कुमार आदि ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

