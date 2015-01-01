पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:बेटी को अस्पताल ले जाने के क्रम में मां की हुई मौत

बगहाएक घंटा पहले
  • गुरुवार की शाम ऑटो पलटने से गई महिला की जान

बेटी को प्रसव के लिए ऑटो से अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल ला रही महिला की मौत ऑटो के अकस्मात पलट जाने के कारण हो गई। गुरुवार की देर शाम में सेमरा थानाक्षेत्र के बम नहर के पास हुई इस घटना के दौरान एक आशा समेत दो अन्य लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। मृत महिला की पहचान सेमरा थाना के ही डढ़िया गांव की 40 वर्षीया माया देवी के रूप में हुई। इसी ऑटो पर उसी के साथ सवार आशा राजवंती देवी समेत चंद्रावती देवी नामक एक अन्य महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं।

इन दोनों को रेफर कर जीएमसीएच, बेतिया भेज दिया है। मृतका माया देवी के पुत्र साहेब कुमार ने बताया कि उसकी बहन अंजू देवी को अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में प्रसव के लिए ऑटो पर सवार होकर हरनाटांड़ पीएचसी जाने के लिए निकली थीं। हरनाटांड़ पीएचसी से अंजू को चिकित्सकों ने रेफर कर दिया।

फिर ये ऑटो से ही बगहा अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल आ रहे थे। यहां आते समय बम नहर के पास सामने से आ रहे बाइक को साइड देने के क्रम में ऑटो पलट गया। पीएचसी प्रभारी डाॅ. राजेश सिंह नीरज कहते हैं कि इस प्रसवा महिला को पीएचसी से रेफर किया ही नहीं गया था। यहां अभी उसका इलाज चल ही रहा था कि परिजन अचानक उसे यहां से लेकर चले गए।

अंजू सुरक्षित, मां ने मौके पर ही तोड़ दिया दम

साहेब कुमार ने बताया कि इस दुर्घटना में उसकी बहन अंजू सुरक्षित है, उसकी मां की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। अंजू की ननद चंद्रावती व आशा राजवंती घायल हैं। अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर तैनात डा. चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि इन दोनों को फौरन बेहतर इलाज की जरूरत थी। फलतः इन्हें रेफर कर जीएमसीएच भेज दिया गया है।

