बैठक:पंचायत समिति की बैठक गहमा गहमी के बीच संपन्न

मझौलिया6 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड सभागार में पंचायत समिति की बैठक प्रखण्ड प्रमुख सुनैना देवी की अध्यक्षता में बुधवार के दिन सम्पन्न हुई। इस बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि कृषि विभाग के कर्मचारी द्वारा जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया जा रहा है। प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी प्रखंड कार्यालय में कभी भी नही आते है फोन करने पर भी फोन नही उठाते है।

वहीं, नवम्बर माह के राशन उठाव कर डीलर द्वारा अभी तक वितरण नही करने का भी मुद्दा छाया रहा। चीनी मिल के पिछले साल का भुगतान नही करने का भी मुद्दा छाया रहा। वही बाल विकास के पदाधिकारी को कार्यालय में नही बैठने का मुद्दा छाया रहा।

इस बैठक में प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी मुखिया औऱ पंचायत समिति मौजूद थे।जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कहा कि प्रखंड के सभी कार्यालय में भ्रष्टाचार चरम पर है। बैजू मिश्रा ने जनप्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि उनके द्वारा सभी समस्याओं का निवारण जल्द कर दिया जाएगा।

