महापर्व:छठ पूजा के सामान की खरीदारी के लिए जुटी भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने में दिनभर जूझती रही पुलिस

बगहा2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर के मुख्य चौक बगहा बाजार, नवकी और गुदरी बाजार में सजी छठ सामग्री की दुकानें

महंगाई की मार के बावजूद छठ पूजा के प्रति लोगों की अप्रतिम आस्था की बदौलत गुरुवार को बाजार में लोग ही लोग नजर आए। छठ के सामान की खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस लगातार मशक्कत करती रही। बताते चलें कि महंगाई कभी भी छठ पूजा पर भारी नहीं पड़ी है। महंगाई चाहे जितनी हो, उससे छठ की पूजा प्रभावित नहीं होती है। हालांकि छठ महापर्व को हिन्दू पर्वों में सबसे अधिक खर्चीला माना गया है। आसमान छूती हुई महंगाई और कोरोना काल मे लगे लॉकडाउन के कारण आमदनी पर पड़े प्रभाव ने भी इस आस्था के सामने अपने घुटने टेक दिए हैं। नगर के मुख्य चौक डीएम एकेडमी, नवकी बाजार, हनुमान गढ़ी, गुदरी बाजार सहित अन्य जगहों पर छठ पूजा के सामग्री वाले दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए छठ व्रतियों की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

इन सभी जगहों पर छठ पूजा सामग्री की दुकानें काफी अधिक संख्या में सजकर तैयार हैं। छठव्रती खरीदारी करने में मशगूल हैं। आज ही शाम में छठ व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य देंगे। लिहाजा, फल, कपड़ा, सूप दौरा व छठ पूजा से संबंधित सभी सामान खरीदने के लिए सुबह से लेकर देर रात तक छठ पर्व को करने वालों की भीड़ जमी हुई है। नगर थानाध्यक्ष पूरे दल बल के साथ भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने में लगे रहे।

छठ घाट की सफाई को फाइनल टच देने के लिए बनी विशेष टीम

नप सभापति गरिमा देवी सिकारिया ने गुरुवार को भी नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया। दर्जनाधिक छठ घाटों का कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी के साथ निरीक्षण करने के बाद उन्होंने कहा नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के सभी दर्जनाधिक छठ घाटों तथा उनके पहुंच पथों की दुरुस्त साफ सफाई के लिये आधे दर्जन विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया है। इसके अलावे प्रत्येक शहरी छठ घाट की व्यवस्था में बनाये रखने में सहयोग के लिये नप कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। गुरुवार को सभी छठ घाटों का नगर पार्षदों के साथ निरीक्षण के बाद मुख्य रूप से बैरिकेडिंग व सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त का जायजा लिया गया।

इस क्रम में नप प्रशासन की ओर से जारी साफ सफाई कार्य को अंतिम रूप देने के लिये अपने अपने प्रतिनियुक्ति वाले छठ घाटों पर मुस्तैद रहने के निर्देश नप कर्मियों को निरीक्षण के क्रम में दिया गया। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी विजय कुमार उपाध्याय ने साफ सफाई में लगाये गए नप कर्मियों को पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ जिम्मेदारी निभाने के लिये निर्देशित किया। सभापति ने कहा कि सबसे प्रसिद्ध लोक आस्था का महापर्व में विधि विधान व सब कुछ लोक आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ है। इसको लेकर पूरी सावधानी बरतने की दरकार है। निरीक्षण के मौके पर पार्षद प्रतिनिधि अजय सरकार, केशव राज सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

