चुनावी सभा:अगले कार्यकाल में गांव-गांव में लगेगी सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट, हर खेत को मिलेगा पानी : नीतीश कुमार

बगहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हरनाटांड़ और सिरिसिया बाजार के फिल्ड में नीतीश कुमार ने चुनावी सभा काे किया संबाेधित

अगली बार मौका मिला तो बिहार के गांव-गांव में सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाए जाएंगे। शौचालय, नल से जल, बिजली आदि की व्यवस्था के बाद अब सोलर स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाकर गांवों को रौशन किया जाएगा। हर खेत के लिए सिंचाई के प्रबंध होंगे तथा सड़कों का चौड़ीकरण कर बाइपास व फ्लाईओवर की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने गुरुवार को वाल्मीकिनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हरनाटांड़ में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार को संवारने और यहां के लोगों का जीवन स्तर उन्नत करने के लिए उन्होंने सतत प्रयास किया है। इसके लाभ भी मिले हैं। युवा वर्ग को रोजगार मिला है। पंचायत व नगर निकायों के चुनाव में 50 फीसद आरक्षण का लाभ पाने वाली महिलाएं जन प्रतिनिधि के रूप में सूबे के विकास में सक्रिय भागीदारी निभा रही हैं। 1.20 करोड़ से अधिक महिलाओं ने जीविका समूहों से जुड़कर अपने परिवार व समाज का उन्नयन किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रत्येक जिला में इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, आईआईटी, जीएनएम कॉलेज, पोलिटेक्निक कॉलेज आदि उपलब्ध कराने की घोषणा सरकार ने पूरी की है। नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि राज्य में भ्रष्टाचार, अपराध व सांप्रदायिक दंगे रोकने में उनकी सरकार कामयाब रही है। उन्होंने अपील की कि राज्य में प्रेम, भाईचारा व सद्भावना का माहौल रहना चाहिए। नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि आबादी के हिसाब से थारू जनजाति के लिए आरक्षण का प्रतिशत बढ़ेगा।

किसानों ने लहराई तख्ती, लिखा- चार वर्ष में नहीं बढ़ा गन्ने का दाम
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के संबोधन के दौरान ही ईंख काश्तकार संघ के प्रदेश सचिव छोटे श्रीवास्तव के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने तख्तियां लहराईं, जिनपर लिखा था- गन्ना का मूल्य चार वर्ष में एक रुपया नहीं बढ़ा। जिसपर नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि अगली सरकार का जब गठन होगा तो इसका समाधान होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि किसी भी अन्य राज्य की तुलना में बिहार के पुलिस बल में आज सबसे अधिक महिलाएं बहाल हैं। वाल्मीकिनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने बगहा को राजस्व जिला व धनहा को अनुमंडल बनाने के साथ कई अन्य मांग भी रखी थी। सीएम ने कहा कि इनपर वे गौर करके जरूर निर्णय लेंगे।

मिनी चंबल की हालत में आए बदलाव पर सबने किया फोकस
सीएम की सभा की अध्यक्षता कर रहे पूर्व सांसद कैलास बैठा, संचालक राकेश सिंह समेत राज्यसभा सांसद सतीशचंद्र दुबे, एमएलसी भीष्म साहनी, पूर्व एमएलसी सतीश कुमार आदि तमाम वक्ताओं ने उस दौर की याद दिलाई जब यह इलाका मिनी चंबल के रूप में जाना जाता था। सबने कहा कि नीतीश कुमार के शासन के दौरान ही हालात बदले। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बिहार के विकास के लिए विशेष सहायता कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने वाल्मीकिनगर संसदीय सीट से उपचुनाव के लिए पार्टी प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार व विधानसभा सीट के लिए प्रत्याशी धीरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह उर्फ रिंकू सिंह समेत एनडीए के उम्मीदवारों को विजयी बनाने की अपील की।

हम कोई नया कार्य चंपारण से ही शुरू करते हैं : सीएम

सिकटा विस के सिरिसिया बाजार के फिल्ड में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने सिकटा विधानसभा व वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में एनडीए प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में गुरुवार को सभा किया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने चंपारण की धरती को नमन करते हुए कहा कि हम सरकार का कोई भी नया कार्य चंपारण से ही शुरू करते हैं। उन्होंने बीते 15 सालों में एनडीए सरकार की उपलब्धियों को गिनाते हुए कहा कि हम अपराध, भ्रष्टाचार व सांप्रदायिकता को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।

साथ ही कहा कि हमने शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, सड़क, पुल-पुलिया, सिंचाई, बिजली समेत सभी क्षेत्र में काम किया है। वहीं एनडीए प्रत्याशी सह बिहार सरकार के अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री खुर्शीद उर्फ फिरोज अहमद ने अपने आपको सिकटा का बेटा बताते हुए कहा कि मैंने सिकटा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सड़कों को संवारने का कार्य किया हूं। वहीं लोकसभा उपचुनाव के एनडीए प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार व मंत्री श्री आलम को अपना गार्जियन बताते हुए जनता से मत देने की अपील किया। सभा की अध्यक्षता भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष दीपेंद्र सर्राफ व मंच संचालन जदयू के जिलाध्यक्ष शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद कुशवाहा ने की।

