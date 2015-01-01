पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली रात की घटना:अचानक लगी आग, 5 घर जले, बगहा के वार्ड नंबर- 15 स्थित शास्त्रीनगर मोहल्ले की घटना

बगहा21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर के वार्ड नंबर 15 स्थित शास्त्रीनगर मोहल्ले में दीपावली के खुशनुमा माहौल के बीच अचानक आग लग गई। देखते ही देखते पांच घर जल कर राख हो गए। इन घरों से कोई सामान निकाला नहीं जा सका। अग्निपीड़ित परिवारों की एक गाय व बाछी भी बुरी तरह झुलस गई हैं।

अग्नि शमन दस्ता की सहयोग से काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। जिस समय आग की लपटें उठीं, बस्ती के ज्यादातर लोग गाढ़ी नींद में थे। राहगीरों के हो हल्ला करने पर अगल बगल के लोग जगे। तब पीड़ित परिवारों के लोगों ने भागकर अपनी जान बचाई। घरों से सामान निकालने का मौका मिल नहीं पाया।

वार्ड पार्षद विधार्थी यादव ने बताया कि आगजनी के दौरान राजू यादव, कलफ यादव, रामकिशोर गिरी, शंभू यादव व जीवति देवी के घर पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गए हैं। आसपास के लोगों ने सामूहिक प्रयास से आग पर नियंत्रण पाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन अग्निशमन दस्ता के पहुंचने पर ही आग बुझाई जा सकी। सीओ उदयशंकर मिश्रा ने बताया कि पीड़ितों को समुचित सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए प्रक्रिया जारी है।

गन्ने के खेत में लगी आग, कई कट्‌ठे में लगी फसल राख, काफी मशक्कत के बाद किसानों ने पाया काबू
थाना क्षेत्र के सकरौल गांव के गुमस्ता टोला में रविवार शाम चार बजे खेत में जल रहे पुआल से गन्ने की खेत में आग लग गयी। जिससे गन्ने की फसल जलकर राख हो गई। सकरौल गांव निवासी कौशल प्रसाद चौहान का गांव के बाहर सिवान में लगभग 13 कट्ठा गन्ना बोया था।

गन्ने की फसल पूरी तरह से तैयार हो चुकी थी। अब उसकी पेराई तथा मिल में भेजने की तैयारी चल रही थी कि रविवार की शाम को गन्ने के खेत के पास खेत में पुआल जलाने क्रम में गन्ने की फसल में आग लग गयी। वहां कुछ ग्रामीण अपने फसल की सिंचाई कर रहे थें। आग की लपटों को देख कर शोर मचाना शुरू किया। जिस पर गन्ने की खेत के पास दर्जनों ग्रामीण पहुंच गए और आग को बुझाने का प्रयास करने लगे। तब तक कई कट्ठा गन्ना जलकर नष्ट हो गई।

हरपुर के खलिहान में रखे किसानों के धान के बोझे जलकर राख
थाना क्षेत्र के हरपुर गांव से पूरब एक खलिहान में शनिवार की रात में भीषण आग लग गई। गांव के खलिहान में लगी आग से अफरा तफरी का माहौल हो गया। मुखिया कल्पनाथ पांडेय का कहना है कि लगता है किसी ने बीड़ी या सिगरेट पी कर फेंक दिया था, जिससे आग लगी है।

मुखिया ने बताया कि फागू दास, मोतीचंद दास, प्रेम चौधरी, मोती लाल दास, राधेश्याम दास, सुखी दास, रामप्यारी, घुरा , राजकुमार पंड़ित, पूरन ठाकुर, श्यामू यादव, शत्रुघ्न चौधरी, कामेश्वर राय समेत 2 दर्जन से अधिक किसानों के हजारों धान के बोझा एक ही खलिहान में रखे हुए थे। सबके सब जल गए।

इधर, महुआ-तिरभवनी गांव में तीन घर जले
बगहा- 2 प्रखंड की खरहट तिरभवनी पंचायत के महुआ और तिरभवनी गांवों में दीपावली की रात में आग लगने से तीन घर जलकर राख हो गए। मुखिया प्रतिनिधि अशोक राम ने करते हुए बताया कि तिरभवनी गांव में एक और महुआ गांव में दो घर जलकर राख हो गए हैं।

घर मे रखी गई लाखों रुपये के उपयोगी सामान जल कर नष्ट हो गए हैं। तिरभवनी गांव में अशोक राम के घर में दीया जलाने के क्रम में आग लगी है। उन्होंने बताया कि मोटरसाइकिल के पास दीया जलते हुए छोड़ दिया था। पीड़ित खाना खा रहे थे, तभी अचानक घर में आग लग गई। घर में रखी मोटरसाइकिल व कपड़े, अनाज आदि जलकर राख हो गए। महुआ गांव में संतोष यादव व उसके भाई के घर जल गए हैं। एक बकरी समेत मुर्गियां तथा पंप सेट, गेहूं, धान, कपड़े आदि जल गए हैं। आग कैसे लगी, इसका खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें