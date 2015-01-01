पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेम की बलि चढ़ा अभिषेक:बेटी के प्रेमी को घर बुलाकर कर दी हत्या फिर खुद ही पुलिस काे फाेन कर दी सूचना

बगहा/वाल्मीकिनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिस घर में हत्या की गई, उसके बाहर जुटी ग्रामीणों की भीड़ और पुलिस बल।
  • वाल्मीकिनगर हवाई अड्डा इलाके की घटना, बेटे के फोन के तुरंत बाद अाराेपी के घर पहुंचे परिजन, शव ठिकाने लगा रहे पिता-पुत्र काे पुलिस को सौंपा
  • रात 11.02 बजे घबराए युवक ने परिजनों को फोन कर बताया था कि उसे घेर लिया गया है, उसकी हत्या हो जाएगी, परिजन पहुंचे तो मिला शव

वाल्मीकिनगर के हवाई अड्डा इलाके में प्रेम-प्रसंग के कारण एक युवक की हत्या शनिवार की देर रात में कर दी गई। प्रेमी युवक की युवती के परिजनों ने अपने ही घर में घेरने के बाद लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर हत्या कर डाली।

युवक की मौत के बाद गृहस्वामी ने ही फोन कर पुलिस को हत्या की जानकारी दी। जिस युवक की हत्या हुई, उसने रात के 11.02 बजे बेहद घबराए हुए अपने परिजनों को फोन कर बताया था कि वह घिर चुका है तथा उसकी हत्या कर दी जाएगी। चंद मिनट बाद ही परिजन पहुंचे तो 27 वर्षीय अभिषेक का शव पाया गया।

अभिषेक के परिजनों ने मौके से हत्यारोपी रामायण कुशवाहा और उसके पुत्र को पकड़ लिया तथा पुलिस को सौंप दिया।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही वाल्मीकिनगर थानाध्यक्ष अर्जुन कुमार पुलिस टीम के साथ वहां पहुंच गए। कुछ ही देर बाद बगहा एसडीपीओ कैलास प्रसाद भी पहुंचे। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। इस कांड में मृतक के पिता ने रामायण कुशवाहा व उसके पुत्र कृष्णा कुमार, पुत्री सीमा समेत कुल सात लोगों को अभियुक्त नामजद कराते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। नामजद आरोपियों में लक्ष्मीपुर रमपुरवा पंचायत से मुखिया पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ चुका पारस कुशवाहा भी शामिल है।

मृतक के परिजनों का आरोप- पंचायती के बहाने अभिषेक को बाइक पर बैठाकर ले गया था पारस

मृतक के पिता बृजबिहारी साह का आरोप है कि मुखिया पद का चुनाव लड़ चुका पारस पंचायती के बहाने घर से उसे बुलाकर ले गया। पारस की बाइक पर बैठकर अभिषेक गया था। नियोजित रूप से हत्या कर दी गई। पारस पर पुराने विवाद को लेकर इस हत्याकांड में संलिप्तता का आरोप है।

परिजनों के मुताबिक शनिवार की शाम लगभग 8:30 बजे पारस कुशवाहा अभिषेक को बाइक पर बैठाकर किसी विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए अपने साथ ले गए और रामायण कुशवाहा व उसके परिजनों के साथ मिलकर अभिषेक की हत्या करा दी। बताते चलें कि बृजबिहारी साह व रामायण कुशवाहा दोनों के घर वाल्मीकिनगर के हवाई अड्डा इलाके में ही 15-20 घरों के फासले पर है।

घटनास्थल पर बहा था काफी खून, पुलिस ने की छानबीन

घटनास्थल पर अभिषेक के शरीर से काफी रक्तस्राव हुआ पाया गया। पुलिस टीम ने घटनास्थल का सूक्ष्म जायजा लेने के साथ शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए भेजा। अभिषेक के परिजनों का आरोप है कि उसने खुद के घिरे होने की सूचना जैसे ही दी, वे फौरन रामायण कुशवाहा के घर पहुंचे, लेकिन तब तक उसकी हत्या की जा चुकी थी।

हत्यारे उसके शव को वहां से हटाने की जुगत में लगे थे। इसी दौरान रामायण व उसके पुत्र कृष्णा को उनलोगों ने पकड़ लिया। इधर, एसडीपीओ कैलाश प्रसाद ने बताया कि मृतक अभिषेक के पिता ने कुल सात लोगों को अभियुक्त नामजद कराया है।

इनमें पांच रामायण व उसके परिवार के सदस्य हैं तथा दो बाहरी लोग हैं। थानाध्यक्ष अर्जुन कुमार ने बताया कि इस हत्याकांड में नामजद किए गए मुख्य आरोपी पारस कुशवाहा व उसके पुत्र सत्येंद्र कुशवाहा समेत रामायण कुशवाहा की पत्नी शांति देवी, उसके पुत्र उपेंद्र व पुत्री सीमा आदि की गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रयास जारी है। गिरफ्तार दोनों आरोपियों ने हत्या में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार कर ली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें